Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts.
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Multiple people were missing Saturday after at least 14 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, killing one person, officials said.
Tornado Wipes Out TX Firehouse
Tornadoes swept through Northeast Texas and Oklahoma Friday, inflicting severe damage on the Firehouse in Hughes Springs. Video shared online shows the firehouse took a major hit, collapsing doors and parts of the roof on the fire apparatus inside. The storms touched down early Friday evening, damaging hundreds of structures....
Texas Tornadoes Leave Trail of Destruction as Photos Show Houses Destroyed
At least one person has been killed and dozens injured after tornadoes struck Texas and Oklahoma. "People were screaming for help," read one tweet.
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt went to the town of Idabel to see the damage. He said on social media that all the homes had been searched and a 90-year-old man was killed. Keli Cain, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Emergency Management, said the man’s body was found at his home in the Pickens area of McCurtain County, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Idabel. Morris County, Texas, Judge Doug Reeder said in a social media post that one person died as a result of a tornado in the far northeastern Texas County, offering no other details. Reeder and other county officials did not immediately return phone calls for additional comment.
Severe tornadoes hit Texas: Residents should be prepared and protect themselves
Dozens of tornadoes are causing problems for residents. Nearly two dozen tornadoes have hit Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, with one of the major ones causing problems for people living in Powderly, Texas.
State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources to prepare for severe storms and potential flash flooding across Texas beginning today through late Friday night. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning. Much of the eastern half of Texas can also expect...
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area
Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
‘It makes me nervous thinking about another storm’: Central Texas prepares for severe weather threat
With the threat of severe weather in Central Texas, Jacqueline Lane, who lives in Jarrell, said she was on high alert on Friday.
Texas Declares State of Emergency Due To Severe Weather Predictions
With the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail, along with the possibility of flooding rain, the State of Texas has decided to be proactive. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, emergency response resources have been activated ahead of the threat of severe weather that is expected throughout the state. The Texas State Emergency Operations Center readiness level has been raised to Level II (Escalated Response).
Tornadoes Kill 1 in Oklahoma During Southern Plains Severe Weather Onslaught
At least one person was killed by Friday night's tornadoes. There are multiple reports of damage and injuries in northeast Texas. A daily rainfall record was set at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
