Texas State

Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
firefighternation.com

Tornado Wipes Out TX Firehouse

Tornadoes swept through Northeast Texas and Oklahoma Friday, inflicting severe damage on the Firehouse in Hughes Springs. Video shared online shows the firehouse took a major hit, collapsing doors and parts of the roof on the fire apparatus inside. The storms touched down early Friday evening, damaging hundreds of structures....
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
The Associated Press

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt went to the town of Idabel to see the damage. He said on social media that all the homes had been searched and a 90-year-old man was killed. Keli Cain, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Emergency Management, said the man’s body was found at his home in the Pickens area of McCurtain County, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Idabel. Morris County, Texas, Judge Doug Reeder said in a social media post that one person died as a result of a tornado in the far northeastern Texas County, offering no other details. Reeder and other county officials did not immediately return phone calls for additional comment.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources to prepare for severe storms and potential flash flooding across Texas beginning today through late Friday night. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning. Much of the eastern half of Texas can also expect...
TEXAS STATE
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KBTX.com

Tornado threat over for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As storms move through the area tonight, the tornado threat is gradually going down. 12 am Saturday Update: The Tornado Watch has been allowed to expire for Montgomery and San Jacinto counties. The entire Brazos Valley is now free of the Tornado Watch. The rain that lingers behind the front will be sub-severe in nature. We may see a few flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder, but the severe threat has come to an end.
TEXAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area

Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
IDABEL, OK
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Declares State of Emergency Due To Severe Weather Predictions

With the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail, along with the possibility of flooding rain, the State of Texas has decided to be proactive. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, emergency response resources have been activated ahead of the threat of severe weather that is expected throughout the state. The Texas State Emergency Operations Center readiness level has been raised to Level II (Escalated Response).
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
