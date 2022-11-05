ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – November 5

By PA Reporter
The mastheads report on fears for the triple lock and expectations from Rishi Sunak’s Government.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express lead on reports the Prime Minister and the Chancellor plan to reverse the triple lock on pensions.

Mr Sunak is meanwhile featured on the front of The Times warning that people cannot expect the state to “fix everyone’s problems”.

Elsewhere, The Independent writes that links between the Tory party and Jair Bolsonaro will slow down negotiations over a post-Brexit trade deal with Brazil’s incoming administration.

Claims that suspended Tory MP Matt Hancock skipped the Conservative Party conference last month to film an SAS show are front of the Daily Mirror .

The i writes that cyber attacks on NHS systems are still causing delays in treatment three months on.

UN chief Antonio Guterres’s dramatic warning to the world on climate change is front page of The Guardian .

The Daily Mail reports Cluedo cards were found in the car of missing Lord Lucan almost 50 years ago.

Patsy Kensit’s new role in East Enders is front page of The Sun .

And the Daily Star reports that a Twitter worker is asking whether a lettuce will outlast their employment.

Overseas debut: Rishi Sunak’s key moments at Cop27

Rishi Sunak’s whistle-stop visit to the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt marked his first outing on the international stage since he entered No 10 a fortnight ago.For a new Prime Minister who is relatively untested in diplomatic matters, the trip, speeches and string of meetings, all squeezed into one hectic day, appeared to go smoothly.Here is a look at his notable moments at the major UN summit.– Chummy meeting with MacronMr Sunak’s first in-person tete-a-tete with French President Emmanuel Macron started with a warm embrace, wide grins and convivial back slaps.“Very nice to see you,” Mr Sunak told the French...
Who is Gavin Williamson? Government minister accused of bulling who was sacked twice

The behaviour of Sir Gavin Williamson is under the spotlight again amid claims he brought up a colleague’s private life during a conversation in an alleged bid to strong-arm her into voting with the government of the day.It came just a day after a separate report emerged showing that Sir Gavin, knighted by ex-prime minister Boris Johnson earlier this year, sent expletive-laden texts to the Conservative Party former chief whip in a row over tickets to the late Queen’s funeral, sparking bullying claims.Rishi Sunak appointed Sir Gavin to his government during last month’s reshuffle, raising the eyebrows of opposition...
Putin’s war on Ukraine is reason to ‘act faster’ on climate, Sunak urges

Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and rising energy prices are a reason to “act faster”, not go slow on climate change, Rishi Sunak has told leaders at the Cop27 summit.Speaking at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the Prime Minister said it was morally right to deliver on promises on tackling climate change – but also economically right, reducing energy dependency and providing new jobs and growth.Mr Sunak’s comments came after UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned at the start of Cop27 that the world is “on the highway to climate hell with our foot still...
Krishnan Guru-Murthy returns to Channel 4 after suspension for swearing at MP

Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has returned to the broadcaster’s flagship programme after being taken off air for swearing at Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker.The presenter made no reference to the incident as he appeared back on the show on Monday night.He was suspended for a week following the incident on Wednesday October 19 following an interview with the Tory MP.During an off-air moment after his exchange with Baker, Guru-Murthy was heard to say: “What a c***.”After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.  While it was not...
World on ‘highway to climate hell with foot on the accelerator’, UN head warns

The world is “on the highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator”, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has warned at the start of Cop27.Addressing world leaders at the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, he said “we are in the fight of our lives – and we are losing”, with greenhouse gases still growing and temperatures still rising.And while the world’s attention is gripped by war in Ukraine, prompting an energy, food and cost of living crisis, and other conflicts, Mr Guterres said: “Climate change is on a different timeline and a different scale.“It is the...
