Buffalo, NY

Aho has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 win on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.

Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres, who had won three straight. Jack Quinn had two assists and Craig Anderson finished with 28 saves.

The Sabres have won just once against the Hurricanes in the last 11 meetings (1-7-3).

AVALANCHE 6, BLUE JACKETS 3

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and Colorado Avalanche beat Columbus in the NHL’s second visit to Europe this year.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and J.T. Compher also scored and Nathan MacKinnon contributed four assists for the Avalanche, who stopped a two-game skid.

Colorado gave up a three-goal lead for the second straight game before Rantanen put the Avs ahead for good in the third period with his second goal.

Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets in front of a sellout crowd of 12,882 in his hometown, Jakub Voracek scored Columbus’ first power-play goal of the season and Sean Kuraly also scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped their fourth straight.

The teams will play again Saturday at Tampere’s Nokia Arena

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

