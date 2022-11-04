Read full article on original website
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
dailybruin.com
No. 1 seed UCLA women’s soccer to face Lumberjacks in 1st round of NCAA tournament
After spending most of the season as the top-ranked team in the country, the Bruins have secured their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament bracket since 2014. No. 1 seed UCLA earned an at-large bid as the top seed in its quadrant of the bracket during the women’s soccer selection show Monday. The blue and gold will commence postseason play against Northern Arizona in the first round at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Friday.
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history
Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
Momentous Run Helps UCLA Men's Basketball Defeat Sacramento State
Feeding off a 20-0 run in the first half, Jaylen Clark led the Bruins with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 steals on Monday.
dailybruin.com
Women’s basketball sees new faces on roster for season-opening match with Cal Poly
Several athletes will don the blue and gold for the first time when the Bruins open their season Monday. Graduate student guard Gina Conti and the five freshman members of the nation’s top recruiting class will all play their first games as Bruins and first contests in Pauley Pavilion when UCLA women’s basketball hosts Cal Poly on Monday night. The women’s game is the first of a doubleheader in the Westwood arena, as the men’s basketball team will commence its season directly afterward on the same court.
USC Named 'Most Overrated' Team In CFP Rankings By Prominent Analyst
A wild Week 10 in college football led to some drastic changes in the second College Football Playoff top 25 of the year. Nine of the top 10 teams changed places from last week. One of those has caught the eye of a prominent college football reporter as not belonging with the rest. Stewart Mandel ...
dailybruin.com
Storm washes out Bruins’ rematch hopes in canceled Oregon State game
Rainy conditions washed away a chance for the Bruins to come home with a win and move up the rankings this week. UCLA men’s soccer (9-6-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12) suffered a 3-2 defeat against No. 1 Washington (15-0-3, 7-0-2) at Husky Soccer Stadium last Thursday. The Bruins could only watch as the Huskies celebrated their fourth conference championship in program history.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s waterpolo remains undefeated all-time against LMU
After failing to score more than 10 points in its previous match, the Bruins managed to come back and nearly double their offensive production in the final road game of the regular season. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (20-2, 1-1 MPSF) beat No. 12 Loyola Marymount (15-7, 7-1 WWPA)...
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s ice hockey wins 3rd straight matchup against USC amid packed stands
A dish back to Owen Sweeney in the high slot. And a breath of space between the ice and the goalkeeper’s pad. One shot past two defenders, through the goalkeeper’s legs and straight into the lower right-hand corner of the net to give the Bruins the advantage at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center.
thecomeback.com
USC routed by FGCU, coach Andy Enfield’s old team
USC got its basketball season going on Monday with a game against Florida Gulf Coast, the program that Andy Enfield led to a stunning Sweet 16 appearance in 2013 before taking the job with the Trojans after the season. This was the third matchup between USC and FGCU since Enfield’s departure. While the first two matchups went the way of the Trojans, the Eagles got some revenge on Monday.
247Sports
Video/quotes: ASU players on UCLA loss
TEMPE — Here is what Arizona State players had to say following the team's 50-36 loss to UCLA Saturday. Bourguet on the stadium emptying so quickly despite the close game in the second half:. “You know, I thought at the beginning of the game, that crowd was rocking. It...
lastandardnewspaper.com
UCLA USC football Black tailgate
UCLA and USC have been battling it out on the football field since 1929 in what is one of college football’s greatest rivalries. While the rivalry can be heated, it does bring together alumni from both schools for some good spirited fun and fellowship. That is true for Black alumni of both schools, as there is a yearly joint tailgate that is hosted by Black graduates of both schools.
SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Mater Dei No. 1 in Final Rankings
The Monarchs (10-0) earned two impressive top-five wins this season to claim the top spot.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
dailybruin.com
Westwood residents go to the polls at UCLA Vote Centers
UCLA Vote Centers allow Bruins and Los Angeles community members easy access to voting for the 2022 midterm elections. The two on-campus centers at Ackerman Union and De Neve Plaza opened for registered LA County voters Saturday. They will remain open until the end of election day on Tuesday, according to BruinsVote, a nonpartisan campus organization that aims to promote voter participation and offer resources to voting students. Voters have also been able to cast or drop off ballots at the third UCLA Vote Center, at the Hammer Museum, since Oct. 29.
dailybruin.com
Campus Queries: Recent LA heat wave highlights climate change, thermal inequality
Campus Queries is a series in which Daily Bruin readers and staff present science-related questions for UCLA professors and experts to answer. Q: What do we know about the recent Los Angeles heat wave?. A: LA sweltered under a record-breaking heat wave from Aug. 31 to Sept. 9, when temperatures...
Meet the 62-year-old who’s running for LBCC’s cross-country team
Mike Fillipow has embraced the nickname he earned during practice: ‘O.G.’ for 'Old Guy.' The post Meet the 62-year-old who’s running for LBCC’s cross-country team appeared first on Long Beach Post.
beyondchron.org
Election Predictions: November 2022
Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
whatnowlosangeles.com
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
