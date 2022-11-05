Read full article on original website
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
College Fees Discourage Gen Z From Pursuing Higher Education
Many college students graduate with a mountain of student debt. A significant percentage go on to share their experiences and encourage avoiding college debt to the next generation. In today’s world, transferring from a two-year institution, or not attending college at all, is the best way to avoid student debt.
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
Three simple steps to assess return on investment for higher education
Higher education is facing a crisis. Universities across the country are combatting declining enrollment, with nearly 1.3 million fewer students working towards postsecondary credentials than in 2020. And for those students who have transitioned to college or some other form of postsecondary study, lost instructional time is likely to leave many students feeling behind or unsuccessful.
King’s College to host GIS Day event on Nov. 16
Public is welcome to learn about Geographic Information System. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The King’s College Engineering and Computer & Information Systems (CIS) departments will host a free and open-to-the-public GIS Day Event from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 on the third floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center.
Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive
Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
How a Student Veteran Turned Her Military Skills Into a Business in Nursing
As a senior in high school, Tabitha Beck faced a big decision — whether to go to college after graduating. “That wasn’t a difficult decision,” says Beck, who comes from a military family and who completed the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) as a high school student.
What's behind the sky-high cost of a college education — and are there any solutions?
The Biden administration's announcement that up to $20,000 in student loan debt will be canceled for borrowers will bring welcome relief to millions, as long as courts allow. But that relief won't do anything to slow the rapidly rising cost of going to college. In the 1963-1964 academic year, the...
Does tutoring work? An education economist examines the evidence on whether it’s effective
With reading and math scores plummeting during the pandemic, educators and parents are now turning their attention to how kids can catch up. In the following Q&A, Susanna Loeb, an education economist at Brown University, shines a light on the best ways to use tutoring to help students get back on track.
Strategies for Accommodating Students with Disabilities in Higher Education
Over the last 30 years, federal laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (1990) opened the door for more students with disabilities to enroll in college. While statistics show that the 2015-2016 academic year ushered in an increasing number of students with disabilities in higher education, countless students do not inform their university about their disability. Surprisingly, only one-third of students with disabilities reported it to their institution (NCES, 2022). Considering these numbers, perhaps more students would report their disability if they felt assured professors would support them academically. Although technological advancements have provided faculty tools for helping accommodate students with disabilities, there are a few strategies faculty could find useful when designing their courses. Implementing these strategies are not only beneficial for teachers, but they also have the power to ease additional challenges for students pursuing a post-secondary degree with a disability.
Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM
Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
Wire Taps 260—Health care data scientist. 15 years of experience, low GPA. First generation, energy career
This week’s podcast kicks off with a look at the latest activity on MBA LiveWire, which led to a disussion about the anxiety the interview invite process creates for candidates. Graham highlighted the recently published Real Humans pieces for Toronto / Rotman and SMU / Cox before calling listeners attention to the congested application deadlines for Round 2; on January 4 and 5, there are 16 top MBA programs with Round 2 deadlines! Graham also highlighted this Tuesday’s webinar with Georgia / Terry, focused on Experiential Learning, signups are here: https://bit.ly/experientialmba Graham also reminded listeners of Clear Admit’s upcoming Deferred Enrolment event featuring Wharton, MIT Sloan, Chicago Booth and many other leading programs; signups are here: https://bit.ly/defermba.
Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career
When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
Prop. 28 supporters say arts education cultivates 'future leaders of our community'
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Lights up, center stage at Amador High School's Giles Turner Performing Arts Center, the theatre's namesake, Mr. Turner, as he's known to his students, offers direction. “Present yourself. Grounded. Strong. Ready. Confident,” Turner said, as he coached students at a poetry recitation rehearsal last Friday....
‘Woke’ Policies Allegedly Decimate Military College Enrollment
One of the United States’ most established military colleges has seen enrollment plummet in recent years as it has engaged in what some alumni believe is heavy-handed, divisive, diversity and inclusion-focused cadet programming. Virginia Military Institute (VMI), founded in 1839, is the nation’s oldest military college. The public military...
