ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yr.media

College Fees Discourage Gen Z From Pursuing Higher Education

Many college students graduate with a mountain of student debt. A significant percentage go on to share their experiences and encourage avoiding college debt to the next generation. In today’s world, transferring from a two-year institution, or not attending college at all, is the best way to avoid student debt.
Fox News

University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony

A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hill

Three simple steps to assess return on investment for higher education

Higher education is facing a crisis. Universities across the country are combatting declining enrollment, with nearly 1.3 million fewer students working towards postsecondary credentials than in 2020. And for those students who have transitioned to college or some other form of postsecondary study, lost instructional time is likely to leave many students feeling behind or unsuccessful.
FLORIDA STATE
Times Leader

King’s College to host GIS Day event on Nov. 16

Public is welcome to learn about Geographic Information System. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The King’s College Engineering and Computer & Information Systems (CIS) departments will host a free and open-to-the-public GIS Day Event from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 on the third floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center.
TheConversationCanada

Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive

Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
bestcolleges.com

How a Student Veteran Turned Her Military Skills Into a Business in Nursing

As a senior in high school, Tabitha Beck faced a big decision — whether to go to college after graduating. “That wasn’t a difficult decision,” says Beck, who comes from a military family and who completed the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) as a high school student.
facultyfocus.com

Strategies for Accommodating Students with Disabilities in Higher Education

Over the last 30 years, federal laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (1990) opened the door for more students with disabilities to enroll in college. While statistics show that the 2015-2016 academic year ushered in an increasing number of students with disabilities in higher education, countless students do not inform their university about their disability. Surprisingly, only one-third of students with disabilities reported it to their institution (NCES, 2022). Considering these numbers, perhaps more students would report their disability if they felt assured professors would support them academically. Although technological advancements have provided faculty tools for helping accommodate students with disabilities, there are a few strategies faculty could find useful when designing their courses. Implementing these strategies are not only beneficial for teachers, but they also have the power to ease additional challenges for students pursuing a post-secondary degree with a disability.
bestcolleges.com

Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM

Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
clearadmit.com

Wire Taps 260—Health care data scientist. 15 years of experience, low GPA. First generation, energy career

This week’s podcast kicks off with a look at the latest activity on MBA LiveWire, which led to a disussion about the anxiety the interview invite process creates for candidates. Graham highlighted the recently published Real Humans pieces for Toronto / Rotman and SMU / Cox before calling listeners attention to the congested application deadlines for Round 2; on January 4 and 5, there are 16 top MBA programs with Round 2 deadlines! Graham also highlighted this Tuesday’s webinar with Georgia / Terry, focused on Experiential Learning, signups are here: https://bit.ly/experientialmba Graham also reminded listeners of Clear Admit’s upcoming Deferred Enrolment event featuring Wharton, MIT Sloan, Chicago Booth and many other leading programs; signups are here: https://bit.ly/defermba.
GEORGIA STATE
icytales.com

Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career

When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
usatales.com

What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?

An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
dallasexpress.com

‘Woke’ Policies Allegedly Decimate Military College Enrollment

One of the United States’ most established military colleges has seen enrollment plummet in recent years as it has engaged in what some alumni believe is heavy-handed, divisive, diversity and inclusion-focused cadet programming. Virginia Military Institute (VMI), founded in 1839, is the nation’s oldest military college. The public military...

Comments / 0

Community Policy