The Iowa women’s basketball team enters this season ranked No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports women’s basketball coaches poll and with legitimate national championship aspirations. The Hawkeyes bring back all five starters and the firepower from point guard Caitlin Clark and forward Monika Czinano. Of course, Clark was the Big Ten Player of the Year last season after averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Czinano earned first team All-Big Ten status last year in her own right after averaging 21.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The duo were named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO