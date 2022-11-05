Read full article on original website
Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries
The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense
'It's discouraging': Penguins' losing streak pushed to seven
PITTSBURGH -- Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the home team to its seventh straight loss. The Penguins are 4-6-2 and haven't tasted a victory since Oct. 22, a 6-3 win over the Columbus...
2 things Cheryl Reeve must do as president of basketball ops to bring Minnesota back to title picture
Since the 2022 WNBA season ended, there was little doubt long-time Minnesota Lynx head coach/general manager Cheryl Reeve would return to the team. On Nov. 3, the team announced the three-time Coach of the Year landed an extension and elevated her role to President of Basketball Operations. There are few...
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Southern Jaguars: Stream, injury report, broadcast info
The Iowa women’s basketball team enters this season ranked No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports women’s basketball coaches poll and with legitimate national championship aspirations. The Hawkeyes bring back all five starters and the firepower from point guard Caitlin Clark and forward Monika Czinano. Of course, Clark was the Big Ten Player of the Year last season after averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Czinano earned first team All-Big Ten status last year in her own right after averaging 21.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The duo were named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith...
Game Preview | Sabres wrap up road trip tonight in Tampa
TAMPA, FLORIDA | UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) - Rasmus Dahlin will not play tonight against the Lightning and is considered day to day with an upper-body injury, the Sabres announced. Dahlin skated 26:58, tallied eight shots, and scored a late goal in Buffalo's loss at Carolina on Friday. He ranks fifth in the NHL with an average ice time of 25:54.
