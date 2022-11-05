Read full article on original website
Related
westernkansasnews.com
Conq women come up short in Texas
LEVELLAND–Celia Sumbane and Victoria Carvalho combined for 27 points Saturday, and eighth-ranked South Plains outlasted Dodge City 66-59 in the final game of the South Plains College Classic at the Texan Dome. Isabella Jaramillo knocked down a three right before halftime to give the Texans a 36-27 halftime lead.
westernkansasnews.com
Offense sputters, Conqs drop 3rd straight
EL DORADO–No. 13 Butler suffocated Dodge City’s offense Saturday, keeping them out of the end zone for the second time in a game this season, and slowly pulled away for a 30-3 win at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex. The Grizzlies limited Dodge to just 194 total yards,...
westernkansasnews.com
Maicas’ late goal lifts Demons to 3rd place finish
WICHITA–Irwin Macias found space inside the box and blasted home the game-winning goal with 1:06 left in regulation Saturday, unlocking a tie and giving Dodge City a 2-1 victory over Washburn Rural to claim third place in the 6A Playoffs at Tommy Peckham Field. Dodge City jumped out to...
westernkansasnews.com
Great Bend man injured in Ford County crash
Ford County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–A Great Bend man was injured in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Ford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, 60-year old John Wayne King was westbound on US Highway 50, milepost 142 in a 2006 Dodge caravan, when he collided head on with a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by 30-year old Katorrii Lecharles Tucker of Monroeville, Alabama.
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
kscbnews.net
Liberal Man Injured in Meade County Accident
A Liberal man was injured in an early morning accident in Meade County. The accident occurred at approximately 6:00 am, 9 miles West of K23 on V Road. A 2013 Freightliner being driven by Carlos Guiterrez, 29, of Liberal was Eastbound on V Road. When the truck crested a hill, it drifted into the Westbound lane, drove into the North ditch, and rolled.
WIBW
Semi driver hospitalized after truck rolls in SW Kansas
MEADE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver has been hospitalized after the truck he was driving rolled in Southwest Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of V Road between Road 9 and Kansas Highway 23 with reports of a crash.
KCBD
Hurst Farm Supply sold to South Plains Implement after 67 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 67 years of supporting the farmers of West Texas, the Hurst family has sold their business. Joe Hurst’s father started the business back in 1955 with two other partners. Since then the Hurst family has been a key part of the agriculture community. “It’s...
Liberal man life-flighted to hospital after rollover crash
A Liberal, Kansas, man was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday after a rollover crash in Meade County.
Wildfire cause released in Ness, Ellis and Trego counties
The cause of a massive wildfire in northwest Kansas last week has been released.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in NW Kansas
A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
Door knocking leads to trespassing, assault arrest in Garden City
Some Garden City residents called 911 after hearing knocking on their front and back doors and windows on Wednesday night.
Police use drone to catch SW Kansas assault suspect
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after an incident involving multiple homes in Garden City. Just before 8p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Belmont Place in Garden City for an unknown man knocking on the front and back doors of a residence, according to a media release.
Comments / 0