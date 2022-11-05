Read full article on original website
'The most fun I ever had in coaching': Former Idaho football coach John L. Smith inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame
MOSCOW, Idaho – In the early 1980s, the University of Idaho athletics department collected John Smiths like people collect beanie babies or baseball cards. There was the former baseball coach and current equipment manager and two assistant football coaches all with the same name. To direct inquiries to the right Smith, department secretaries took to asking, “Do you want John G., John Gregg or John L.?”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, November 5, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, November 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17127 Code Enforcement. Incident Address: 600 9TH ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:51:31. tree on this property poss needs to be taken down. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17128 Traffic Hazard. Incident Address:...
What TV channel is Eastern Washington vs Idaho football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (11/5/2022)
The Eastern Washington Eagles (2-6, 1-4) visit the Idaho Vandals (5-3, 4-1) in a Week 10 Big Sky Conference college football game on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the Eastern Washington vs. Idaho...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
KLEWTV
Kamiah woman works to spread message about positive body image from her own experience
When you sit down and have a conversation with Karly Rose Pardue-Williams, you would not get any hint of insecurity from her. She owns her own business, Klassy Studios, with a salon in on Lewiston's Main Street, a location in Lynnwood, Washington, and one in her home town of Kamiah.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
pullmanradio.com
Flood Warning Issued For Paradise Creek In Moscow
A Flood Warning has been issued for Paradise Creek in Moscow. The National Weather Service expects the creek to crest in minor flood stage tonight at 9.6 feet. You can view the creek level here https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=otx&gage=paci1.
Asotin County deputy charged with assault during arrest
An Asotin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force during an arrest. Detectives say that deputy Michael Divino was arresting a woman for a DUI when he grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into a door. He is set to make his first court appearance in two weeks.
