Lewiston, ID

KHQ Right Now

'The most fun I ever had in coaching': Former Idaho football coach John L. Smith inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame

MOSCOW, Idaho – In the early 1980s, the University of Idaho athletics department collected John Smiths like people collect beanie babies or baseball cards. There was the former baseball coach and current equipment manager and two assistant football coaches all with the same name. To direct inquiries to the right Smith, department secretaries took to asking, “Do you want John G., John Gregg or John L.?”
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, November 5, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, November 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17127 Code Enforcement. Incident Address: 600 9TH ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:51:31. tree on this property poss needs to be taken down. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17128 Traffic Hazard. Incident Address:...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Flood Warning Issued For Paradise Creek In Moscow

A Flood Warning has been issued for Paradise Creek in Moscow. The National Weather Service expects the creek to crest in minor flood stage tonight at 9.6 feet. You can view the creek level here https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=otx&gage=paci1.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Asotin County deputy charged with assault during arrest

An Asotin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force during an arrest. Detectives say that deputy Michael Divino was arresting a woman for a DUI when he grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into a door. He is set to make his first court appearance in two weeks.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA

