Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

People

17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.

Authorities are still looking for two other suspects involved in the August shooting of Brian Robinson Jr. A suspect has been arrested tied to the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. in August, authorities said. D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of the suspect — a 17-year-old teenager — at a news conference on Wednesday. He described the incident as "yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," and added, "Enough is enough. We have to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Police officer arrested after shooting teen eating McDonald’s and leaving him in a coma

The police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot turned himself in on Tuesday and is likely to face criminal charges, according to reports. San Antonio police chief William McManus said James Brennand, a probationary officer, was fired from his post several days after the 2 October shooting which left the teen in critical condition. Mr Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. The teenager, Erik Cantu, remained on life support. His attorney Brian Powers said in a statement: “At this time, there is no improvement in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Police speculate TikTok trend was behind deadly crash that killed four teenagers

Police suspect a nationwide TikTok trend of stealing Kia cars could be behind a deadly crash from Monday. Six teenagers were involved in the crash early that morning, with five of them being ejected from the vehicle that was reported stolen the night before. Four among them, Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed as a result of the crash.
BUFFALO, NY
Law & Crime

Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities

A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
HIALEAH, FL
People

Alex Murdaugh Tries to Blame Cousin for Murders of Wife, Son, Citing Polygraph Test

Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh has been sitting in jail for more than a year, accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. But in a new court filing, Murdaugh's legal team claims that their client is innocent — and points the finger at his cousin, Curtis "Eddie" Smith. In the motion, which was filed on Friday and first obtained by The State, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin claim Smith was...
ISLANDTON, SC
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Former San Antonio police officer charged with shooting teen at McDonald’s parking lot released on bond

Originally Published: 12 OCT 22 01:49 ET Updated: 12 OCT 22 16:38 ET By Nouran Salahieh, Andy Rose and Amanda Musa, CNN (CNN) — The former San Antonio police officer who was charged and arrested Tuesday in the shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old at a McDonald’s parking lot was released early Wednesday on bond, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WUSA9

Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack

WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
WILSON, NC

