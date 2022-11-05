Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Related
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.
Authorities are still looking for two other suspects involved in the August shooting of Brian Robinson Jr. A suspect has been arrested tied to the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. in August, authorities said. D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of the suspect — a 17-year-old teenager — at a news conference on Wednesday. He described the incident as "yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," and added, "Enough is enough. We have to...
Police officer arrested after shooting teen eating McDonald’s and leaving him in a coma
The police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot turned himself in on Tuesday and is likely to face criminal charges, according to reports. San Antonio police chief William McManus said James Brennand, a probationary officer, was fired from his post several days after the 2 October shooting which left the teen in critical condition. Mr Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. The teenager, Erik Cantu, remained on life support. His attorney Brian Powers said in a statement: “At this time, there is no improvement in...
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Two fathers started shooting at each other from their cars in a road rage chase. Both their daughters ended up getting shot, police said.
One daughter was shot in the leg and the other suffered a collapsed lung after being shot in the back, authorities said.
WJLA
Arrest made in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson; MPD still looking for 2 others
WASHINGTON (7News) — A juvenile is in custody in connection to the shooting of Commanders rookie running back, Brian Robinson, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert Contee announced on Wednesday afternoon. Police are still searching for two other suspects related to the incident. Contee said a 17-year-old boy from...
AOL Corp
Florida Dads Accused Of Shooting Each Other's Daughters In Road Rage Incident
Frank Gilliard Allison (left) and William Joseph Hale were arrested Saturday for attempted murder after they opened fire on each other. (Photo: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office) Two Florida men are each facing attempted murder charges after they allegedly shot at each other’s daughters during a road rage incident Saturday...
Washington Examiner
Police speculate TikTok trend was behind deadly crash that killed four teenagers
Police suspect a nationwide TikTok trend of stealing Kia cars could be behind a deadly crash from Monday. Six teenagers were involved in the crash early that morning, with five of them being ejected from the vehicle that was reported stolen the night before. Four among them, Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed as a result of the crash.
Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities
A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
Alex Murdaugh Tries to Blame Cousin for Murders of Wife, Son, Citing Polygraph Test
Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh has been sitting in jail for more than a year, accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. But in a new court filing, Murdaugh's legal team claims that their client is innocent — and points the finger at his cousin, Curtis "Eddie" Smith. In the motion, which was filed on Friday and first obtained by The State, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin claim Smith was...
Former San Antonio police officer charged with shooting teen at McDonald’s parking lot released on bond
Originally Published: 12 OCT 22 01:49 ET Updated: 12 OCT 22 16:38 ET By Nouran Salahieh, Andy Rose and Amanda Musa, CNN (CNN) — The former San Antonio police officer who was charged and arrested Tuesday in the shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old at a McDonald’s parking lot was released early Wednesday on bond, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s...
Road rage: Driver allegedly shoots at car, on DC road, with baby inside
WASHINGTON — DC Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly shot at a car, with a baby inside of it, on a local highway. The incident happened around 9 a.m., Thursday, along southbound I-295, near Joint Base Anacostia Boling. Leon Vessels said his 11-month-old son, Legend,...
FOX43.com
Police arrest second teen, a 15-year-old, in shooting of Commanders running back
WASHINGTON — A second teen has been arrested in connection to the August shooting that left Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson injured, according to DC Police. On Wednesday, a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was arrested for their involvement in the shooting that...
Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack
WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
"48 Hours" investigates harrowing kidnapping of a Louisiana mother from her home
In August of 2017, Schanda Handley was kidnapped from her suburban home in Louisiana at gunpoint. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins "CBS Mornings" with Handley's first TV interview and an inside look at his "48 Hours" report, "The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley."
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will
Colorado authorities on Monday said they have found a 14-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago but do not believe she was held against her will
WTOP
Judge grants psychiatric evaluation for ‘shopping cart killer’ suspect
A judge has granted a defense motion to appoint a psychiatrist to evaluate whether “shopping cart killer” suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson was insane when he allegedly killed two women in the Harrisonburg, Virginia, area last year. Rockingham County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Albertson on Friday said he would...
Who Is Richard M. Allen? Suspect Arrested in 2017 Delphi Murders
The 50-year-old suspect was charged on Friday, after having been found in the same Indiana town where the victims lived.
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in alleged Halloween road rage shooting incident
The mayor of Rufus, Oregon allegedly shot at a family in a car on Halloween in an apparent road rage incident. He was arrested for attempted murder.
Comments / 0