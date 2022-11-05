Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers earn spot in playoffs
The Lecanto football team didn’t win the first district title in school history like it wanted to, but the Panthers are still headed to the Suburban Class 3A playoffs. The Panthers finished third in the final power rankings out of the three teams that tied for the District 3S-6 lead, but all three teams – champion River Ridge, Gulf and Lecanto – heard their names called when the brackets were announced Sunday morning on YouTube by the FHSAA.
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagles shock Warriors, 34-33
LECANTO — This one will sting for a long time. The Seven Rivers Christian football team was in complete control of Friday night’s Sunshine State Athletic Conference 5A playoff semifinal contest at Warrior Park, leading 33-6 with 8 minutes left in the third quarter. But Legacy Charter scored 28 unanswered points and shut down the Warriors the rest of the way for a stunning 34-33 comeback victory to advance to next Saturday’s 5A state championship game in Lakeland.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston defeats Chiefland to cap off perfect regular season
CHIEFLAND — It was a matchup that plenty of people in Levy County had circled coming into and throughout this season. And after a long wait, the Chiefland Indians and the Williston Red Devils finally went toe-to-toe Friday night at Wayne Pridgeon Stadium in Chiefland. The two teams would...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Lake & Sumter County High School Football Scores 11.5.22
There were many great games but many seniors were playing in their final games. Emotions were running high so let’s see how your schools did and who’s headed to play more football?. That’s a wrap on the regular season! 2022 has brought us a lot of fun memories!...
Three Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced, $4 Million In Winnings Last Week
The Florida Lottery announced three lottery scratch-off winners in Flordia, last week, totaling combined winnings of $4,000,000. On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Ramon Diaz Moreno, 52, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s
The Lakeland Christmas Parade
The Lakeland Christmas Parade was a time-honored tradition but the Jr League Maggie Briggs the President of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland will not allow single-vehicle business units in the parade. City Lakeland is extremely proud of being small business friendly but allows Jr League who hosts the parade...
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
cbs12.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
travelyouman.com
Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)
Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Spring Hill, FL
Spring Hill might be a small community, but this census-designated area in Hernando County, Florida, is a charming travel destination. It's best known for its underwater theater, wherein divers dressed as mermaids mesmerize kids of all ages. However, there is more to Spring Hill than its main attractions. This place...
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
INSIDE LOOK: The NEW Florida Children’s Museum in Lakeland
The Florida Children’s Museum’s grand opening is this weekend (Friday, November 4-Sunday, November 6) and it is a MUST-SEE! We recently got a sneak peek before opening day to learn more about the museum and its exhibits to help you map out your best day ever! There are a lot of pictures in this post because […]
HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
Crews battle fire at Brandon apartment complex
Authorities say a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Brandon Friday morning.
Two onboard as seaplane crashes into Lake Weir in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that it crashed at around 8:30 a.m. under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board but their status remains unknown. The crash remains under investigation. ©2022...
‘It was super mean’: Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
Man found dead at Tampa underpass, police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a body that was found early Sunday morning.
click orlando
Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
Aaron Carter, singer-turned-rapper, actor and Tampa native, found dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died at age 34, according to TMZ.
