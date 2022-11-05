Samoa won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga to make history by reaching a first World Cup semi-final.A gripping 20-18 victory in front of a spellbound crowd of 12,674 in Warrington sets up a semi-final with England at Arsenal next Saturday when the Samoans will have the chance to atone for the embarrassment of their 60-6 defeat in the tournament opener a month ago.Samoa have been unrecognisable in their three matches since that rout in Newcastle, having had time to find their cohesion, and England will know they will be no pushovers at the Emirates Stadium.A clash of...

1 DAY AGO