Read full article on original website
Related
Princess of Wales to show support for England at Rugby League World Cup match
The Princess of Wales will show her support for England at the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match.Kate is to attend the game against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).She will meet players on the pitch and join a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day, before taking a seat to watch the match.Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time...
Sporting News
'Greatest mistake of the tournament': Ian Healy questions costly Mitchell Starc decision in T20 World Cup
Australian great Ian Healy has questioned the decision to omit Mitchell Starc from the T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan, with the defending champions bundled out of the tournament. Following an early loss to New Zealand and a washout against England, the Aussies needed to overcome a significant net run-rate...
Yardbarker
Micah Richards sends Alexander-Arnold message Southgate can’t ignore ahead of World Cup squad selection
Micah Richards has explained that Trent Alexander-Arnold must start for England at the World Cup later this month. The Liverpool defender has received significant criticism this season for some of his performances for his club but with injuries to Kyle Walker and Reece James, the Reds No. 66 is now expected to be on the plane to Qatar.
BBC
Rugby World Cup highlights: England beat Canada to reach World Cup final
England will face hosts and holders New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday after showing grit to hold off a determined Canada at Eden Park. This clip has no commentary. MATCH REPORT: England show grit to reach World Cup final. Available to UK users only.
ESPN
'We know we can be No. 1': Disappointed Canada call for more rugby resources
AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Canada have sounded a warning to their world rugby rivals that with more resources and more game time they could rise to become the game's No. 1 ranked women's team. Having turned to public funding in the lead up to the World Cup despite increased financial...
Is Wales vs New Zealand on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Autumn Nations Series fixture
Wales have insisted New Zealand are not “vulnerable” ahead of their opening match of the Autumn Nations Series in Cardiff today.The All Blacks have dropped to fourth in the world rankings following defeats to Ireland, Argentina, South Africa and France in the past year.But Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys insisted New Zealand remain a “massive threat” as they target a 33rd win in a row against them.“We don’t see them at all as being vulnerable,” he said. “We see them as the winners of the Rugby Championship.”Here’s everything you need to know.When is Wales vs New Zealand?The match will kick...
Samoa see off Tonga to set up World Cup revenge mission against England
Samoa won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga to make history by reaching a first World Cup semi-final.A gripping 20-18 victory in front of a spellbound crowd of 12,674 in Warrington sets up a semi-final with England at Arsenal next Saturday when the Samoans will have the chance to atone for the embarrassment of their 60-6 defeat in the tournament opener a month ago.Samoa have been unrecognisable in their three matches since that rout in Newcastle, having had time to find their cohesion, and England will know they will be no pushovers at the Emirates Stadium.A clash of...
England teams chase World Cup glory on multiple fronts
A big week lies ahead for England sides as cricket, rugby league and rugby union World Cups reach their concluding stages.Here, the PA news agency looks at the various semi-finals and final that the nation’s teams will be involved in.CricketEngland secured a place in the men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals on Saturday as they beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Sydney to claim second place in their Super 12 group. Jos Buttler’s side will now take on India in the last four at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, vying for the right to face either New Zealand or Pakistan in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tough selection choices await Wales boss Robert Page for Qatar
When Wales manager Rob Page takes to the microphone, it will not be the first time that a crowd eagerly await the calls from the stage of Tylorstown Welfare Hall. Every Tuesday evening, the last remaining miners welfare hall in the Rhondda Fach valley has its family bingo night. This...
Australia breeze into semifinals on Addo-Carr’s 5 tries
HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Winger Josh Addo-Carr’s five tries powered Australia into the Rugby League World Cup semifinals as Lebanon was blown away by 48-4 on Friday. Addo-Carr claimed a hat trick inside 19 minutes of the first quarterfinal, and added two more in the second half. He has 11 tries in just three matches and needs only one more to equal the tournament record set by his teammate Valentine Holmes in 2017.
Sporting News
Mal Meninga faced with difficult selection decisions ahead of Australia's clash with New Zealand
Mal Meninga has opened up on the difficult selection decisions he’s faced with for Australia’s semi-final clash with New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup. The giant Kiwi pack poses plenty of problems for the Kangaroos, with the Aussie coach leaning towards utilising a bench full of forwards to try and counteract the power Michael Maguire’s men have at their disposal.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England recall Jodie Cunningham to face Papua New Guinea
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Papua New Guinea. Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Wednesday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app.
Sporting News
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures: Complete schedule, dates and times for all 2022/23 knockout matches
This is where the UEFA Champions League gets good. The knockout rounds of the 2022/23 competition featuring the cream of the crop kick off with the Round of 16 beginning in February. The Round of 16 draw on Monday, November 7 did not disappoint. It pit each of the group...
Sporting News
Rugby World Cup Final set to break attendance record again
The 2021 Rugby World Cup Final between England and New Zealand in Auckland next week is set to break a new attendance record at Eden Park. World Rugby have confirmed that just shy of 8,000 tickets were snapped up immediately after final whistle on the last semi-final, and while current seating “is almost entirely allocated, a review of remaining space is underway as organisers look to release every last seat for fans.”
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
Sporting News
Who will win the Champions League 2023? Betting odds, picks and expert predictions for top UEFA competition
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League has reached the knockout stage, and many of Europe's top clubs are still alive in the competition, looking to push for the most coveted prize in all of club football. Manchester City, PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Liverpool highlight a stellar group of 16...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Women Face First Test With European Qualification Targeted
Manchester United Women will learn if their Women’s Super League title credentials are real on Sunday evening when they host Chelsea Women at Leigh Sports Village. The game will see United, league leaders, take on three-time consecutive and defending champions Chelsea in a real test of their chances of maintaining an impressive start to the season.
stadiumjourney.com
Record Crowd at T20 Cricket World Cup
A record crowd packed the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup currently under way in Australia for one of the biggest rivalries in world sport (literally and figuratively); India versus Pakistan. 90,293 fans crammed into the great coliseum that is the MCG, Australia’s largest sporting stadium. This...
Comments / 0