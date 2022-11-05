Read full article on original website
rochesterfirst.com
Car crash on 390 South, traffic backed up
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car crash on 390 South is causing a traffic back-up, officials said Tuesday. The crash occurred on 390 South before Chili Avenue, according to officials. They added that the left and center lanes are blocked. No official information has been released regarding the crash.
MCSO: Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Town of Sweden
Deputies confirmed that at least one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Rochester gas prices increase from last week
AA officials said the increase in gas prices is attributed to tight supply and fluctuating oil prices.
13 WHAM
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Penfield woman waits six weeks for Frontier to repair phone line
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s not just RG&E customers furious about customer service issues, another utility in Rochester is feeling the heat too. News10NBC has taken an increased number of complaints about Frontier recently, including one from a homeowner in Penfield who has been waiting more than six weeks to have her phone line repaired.
4-year-old shot in parked car in Rochester
Police say an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire. Three adults and three children, a six-year old and 10-month old, in addition to the four-year old victim, were also inside, but were uninjured.
MCSO searching for missing Parma man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
wxxinews.org
4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night
Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter following motorcycle crash in Batavia, trying to flee
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was charged with manslaughter following a motorcycle crash just before noon in Batavia on Friday, according to police. Police say they responded at the roundabout on Oak Street Extension where they found a female on the ground and the motorcycle, allegedly operated by 27-year-old Christopher Scinta, fleeing the […]
Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
WHEC TV-10
29-year-old woman shot overnight on Flint Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old woman is recovering at the hospital after she was shot overnight on Flint Street. Police were called to the area just after 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire. When they got to Flint Street, they found the woman who had been hit at least once. She was taken to Strong Hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Frost Avenue in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing along Frost Avenue in the city. Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to URMC, where he later died. Investigators […]
WHEC TV-10
Fire at Former Riverside Hotel ignites questions on “what’s next”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fire at the former Riverside Hotel has sparked questions about “what’s next” for the property. The hotel, on East Main Street has been vacant for about four years. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey has been doing some digging and spoke to the city, along...
Niagara County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in house fire in Wilson
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a house fire in the Town of Wilson on October 29.
iheart.com
Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire
A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
Sunrise Smart Start: Frost Ave. murder arrest, Mayor Evans on violence
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 4, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot
UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
westsidenewsny.com
From high school pizza project to Rochester ICON
Salvatore SoccerSam Fantauzzo, CEO and Founder of Salvatore’s Pizza, has been recognized by the Rochester Business Journal as an Icon. The ICON Honors Awards recognize Greater Rochester Area business leaders for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. “I am honored and send many thanks to the RBJ...
Crews battled three-alarm fire at former Rochester hotel
Over 50 firefighters were battling this fire for almost four hours. No injuries were reported.
