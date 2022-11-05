Read full article on original website
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties
Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Monday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
DeSantis, Crist host campaign events in Central Florida on Saturday as Election Day nears
ORLANDO, Fla. - The countdown to the Florida midterm elections is winding down and candidates are making the final push for votes with only days left. Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop on his campaign trail in Brevard County on Friday. He visited with voters at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne. DeSantis took the time to touch on key issues, like the state's response to COVID, Hurricane Ian, immigration and pointing a finger at Democrats for inflation.
AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues
Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
What are the top races in Central Florida on the November ballot?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The 2022 midterm elections are now upon us with early voting having kicked off in October and Election Day just around the corner on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will cast ballots to decide a number of federal, state, and local offices. They will also vote on three Amendments to the Florida Constitution and some will make choices in county and city amendments and referenda.
Tropics watch: Disturbance in the Atlantic could target Florida next week
ORLANDO, Fla. - A disturbance in the Atlantic has an increased chance of tropical development and forecasters say it could have weather impacts on Florida. The area of low pressure has the potential to become a subtropical or tropical system early next week. As of Sunday, it has a 90% chance of developing over the next five days.
Powerball: These stores have sold jackpot winning tickets in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: The winning numbers for the record-setting $1.6B Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night. They are: 28 45 53 56 69 20. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is now the largest Powerball jackpot ever. While many people dreaming of hitting it big plan out which numbers they'll play, it seems like where you buy your tickets can also impact your chances.
Weather Forecast: Nov. 4, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see very low chances for rain over the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the low-70s. Rain chances will increase early next week with a potential tropical disturbance targeting Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring next Tuesday through Friday as Weather Impact Days.
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after teenage girl found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE:. Dayjja Jones has been found safe. The Missing Child Alert has been canceled. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Jacksonville. Dayjja Jones was last seen on Saturday on Shangri La Drive in the Mayport area. Jones is 5-foot 5...
Video: Pump catches fire as driver fills up at Orlando gas station
A terrifying new video shows an inferno breaking out at an Orlando gas station during rush hour. Authorities say a motorcyclist was filling up when the pump went up in flames.
Sister of man accused of killing four family members expresses shock, disbelief
People living on Myers Drive say they woke up to the sound of helicopters and sirens around 4 a.m. Friday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Shavell Jones killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl.
