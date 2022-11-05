Read full article on original website
West Texas DJ raises money to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
ODESSA, Texas — There's nothing like pulling that turkey out of the oven on Thanksgiving Day. This is something local DJ Shane Tatum wants everyone to experience this year. "To give a free Thanksgiving meal, so it's a frozen turkey, to as many people as we can," said Tatum. "This year, we've set ourselves a goal for $8,000 in donations so we can give away 600 turkeys."
Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, a contractor for the City of Midland will begin paving work on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. The project will be completed in phases and is expected to be complete Saturday, November 12, 2022. Timeline:. Phase 1: Paving...
6 Awesome Theater Rooms You Have To See In These Midland Odessa Homes!
It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!
American Legion of Midland host Veterans Night
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Veterans Night included a chili cook off, free meal for veterans, games, karaoke, live music, raffles and fun. With Veterans’ Day next week, member of the Midland American Legion, Alicia Anderson, said tonight was organized to honor veterans who serve as America’s heroes. “The...
Brand New! Five Below Set To Open in Midland, Here’s When and Where!
New to Midland and getting ready to open up! There is an exciting new store coming to Midland at the Common at Northpark in Midland! just in time for the holidays!. • FIVE BELOW TO OPEN IN MIDLAND FRIDAY DECEMBER 2ND!. According to Maybe In Midland on Facebook.... We have...
Ten kids officially become adopted in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This month is National Adoption Month, which brings awareness and motivates people to welcome children to a permanent family. Today, was a heart-warming day for some kids that officially became part of a new family. 10 kids in Midland County were excited after officially being adopted by...
Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Kiwi is a five-month-old male pitbull mix who was found running with another stray. Since he's so young he is still growing, but he has been fully vetted and is ready to...
Rent increase in Midland-Odessa area
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The latest reports from Apartment List, rent is going up in the Midland-Odessa area. Over the last 12 months, rent has increased nearly 23 percent in Odessa alone. Currently, the average rent in Odessa is $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. Those numbers...
Midland Memorial Hospital gets Ronald McDonald family room
MIDLAND, Texas — The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ronald McDonald family room took place Thursday. With this, Midland Memorial Hospital has a new space for families with children in the hospital to unwind while only being a heartbeat away from their child. “You have a...
Midland Memorial Hospital host ‘Find a Job Friday’
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Anyone looking to be employed Midland Memorial Hospital could be the place, MMH hosts these job fairs the first Friday of every month. HR Coordinator at MMH, Candi Gordon, said these events serve to let the community know what positions are available at the hospital. “This...
Gulf War veteran John Mumby passes through Big Spring on his walk across Texas
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring got a visit today from Gulf War veteran John Mumby... ...who has been walking a long way across Texas. But all that walking isn’t for nothing. John Mumby is a proud Army veteran who served for ten years and served in the...
Odessa shelter closing leaves homeless with one less option
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After learning the Salvation Army of Odessa would not be able to provide dinner and a place to sleep at night, the Jesus House of Odessa is trying to make sure that those without a roof this winter have warmth. With the Odessa Salvation Army closing its...
RIP These Restaurants That Are No Longer In Midland-Odessa!
I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.
Odessa 5-year-old battles RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old Odessa girl named Quinn is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital from a severe case of RSV and other diseases like Pneumonia, but back here in the basin, Quinn’s aunt Ashlee is thanking the community for its generosity. Ashlee Groves tells ABC Big 2 News that West Texas really stepped […]
An Open Letter To the Dangerous Speed Demons On 191 Going Into Midland
Look, I get it. We live in a fast-paced world. It is always hurry up and wait. We are all trying to get somewhere and doing the best we can to find the quickest way to get there. But let me tell you right now, with all of the road construction going on in Midland and Odessa, driving through it all makes me nervous. I'm trying to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen with race car drivers flying past me.
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Big Spring
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews Mustangs defeated the Big Spring Steers 40-20 on Friday night. Andrews will be the 3-seed in the playoffs, while Big Spring will be the 4-seed. Watch the highlights above.
What Could Possibly be Going In Front Of Sam’s In Midland?
Time for another edition of 'what is that going to be?' I can usually ask around and get an answer pretty quickly, but in this case, I'm clueless, and no one else seems to have an answer either. I like to be in the know about some things, and this is one of them. Especially in such a noticeable, stand-out location.
Local Marines gather for U.S. Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration
The Hogan Park Project has come to the forefront of the Midland mayoral race. The Andrews Mustangs defeated the Big Spring Steers 40-20 on Friday night. The Permian Panthers defeated the Midland Bulldogs 31-15 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
City of Odessa warns drivers of Dixie Blvd. closure
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about a lane closure lasting two weeks. Starting Nov. 7, the right hand lane of northbound Dixie Blvd. will be closed between 38th and 42nd Streets. Contractors will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of...
Odessa Police Department is looking for a lost child
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. 13-year-old Zechariah Landa was last seen on November 4 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. at Music City Mall in Odessa. Landa was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki...
