NC State volleyball fell to the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals in a tough match on Friday, Nov. 4. The Wolfpack (12-12, 6-7 ACC) had a tough time getting around the Cardinals’ (21-2, 12-1 ACC) block throughout the match. Louisville showed off its power from the start, taking the first set 25-11, but the Pack kept the game somewhat even in the second set as it fell just short, 25-21. The third set was similar to the first with Louisville taking a quick lead and finishing the match 3-0 with a score of 25-16.

