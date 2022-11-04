For the second consecutive year, the Jackson Red Devils football team is in the state playoffs, and for the second year, they will be hitting road for their first round game. Last season the Red Devils, who then finished fourth in Region 2-AAA, headed to Thomson to take on the Thomson Bulldogs, who finished No. 1 in 4-AAA. Trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, the Red Devils rallied to close the gap to 21-20 with a TD with no time left in regulation. Jackson went for the win with a two-point play, but came up short.

JACKSON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO