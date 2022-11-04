Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several groups sue over Georgia law banning teaching of 'divisive concepts'
(The Center Square) — Several groups said they plan to file a federal lawsuit against Georgia over a law that bans schools from teaching a series of "divisive concepts." The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Education Association and Georgia Association of Educators sent a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to inform him of their plans.
Georgia voters to decide whether to exempt timber equipment from ad valorem property taxes
(The Center Square) — When Georgia voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll vote on more than races for governor and senator. They’ll also weigh in on a series of questions and constitutional amendments. Referendum A asks voters to decide whether to exempt timber equipment a timber producer owns from ad valorem property taxes.
State tax revenues rising again
ATLANTA — Georgia tax collections continued strong last month, the state Department of Revenue reported Monday. The state agency brought in nearly $2.71 billion in October, an increase of $230.2 million, or 9.3%, compared to October of last year. 14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are...
Tropical Storm Nicole is on track to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole has gotten stronger -- with scattered showers impacting parts of Florida this midterm Election Day -- and is expected to strengthen more before slamming the state's east coast early Thursday as the first hurricane to strike the United States in November in nearly 40 years. Hurricane warnings...
Butterfly mural added to Jackson City Hall
Jackson’s City Hall has gotten a bit of a facelift with the addition of huge butterfly wings painted by Stockbridge artist Anita Redic. Like others in cities across the U.S., the butterfly is designed so that residents and visitors can take their photo with the street art.
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67. According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family. 14 years later, the effects...
Busting Bucks Youth Hunt pairs students with Sheriff Long for day of hunting
Nine lucky local youth will be selected by Butts County Sheriff Gary Long to participate in the first ever Busting Bucks Youth Hunt. The students will spend a day hunting deer alongside Sheriff Long. All equipment will be provided and any deer harvested will be taken to a local processor and the meat will be donated to the child’s family.
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Onrico Montez Jenkins♦ , 43, Halifax...
Jackson High School on the road again in the state football playoffs
For the second consecutive year, the Jackson Red Devils football team is in the state playoffs, and for the second year, they will be hitting road for their first round game. Last season the Red Devils, who then finished fourth in Region 2-AAA, headed to Thomson to take on the Thomson Bulldogs, who finished No. 1 in 4-AAA. Trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, the Red Devils rallied to close the gap to 21-20 with a TD with no time left in regulation. Jackson went for the win with a two-point play, but came up short.
Local businessman hires artist to paint 'Stranger Things' mural
JACKSON — Mike Porter and his wife Teri Garlardi are huge fans of “Stranger Things,” the Netflix series that is filmed in part in Jackson. They stock posters, T-shirts and other memorabilia from the show in their shops, Lucy Lu’s Coffee Cafe and Buddy Blu’s Cool Licks, on the square in Jackson. So, it should come as no surprise that Porter hired an artist to paint a “Stranger Things” mural.
