There were no surprises for Missouri in its match against No. 12 Florida on Friday. From start to finish, the Gators dominated the Tigers while relying on their heavy-hitting offense to race to a three-set victory (25-22, 25-17, 25-23). While both teams managed to get their offenses firing on all cylinders from the jump, the Gators' veteran poise won out over the inexperienced Tigers and earned their eleventh conference win of the season and third in a row.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO