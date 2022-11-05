Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
Jefferson City embraces rain, ground game in district semifinal win over Kirksville
JEFFERSON CITY — Perhaps no play epitomized Friday's MSHSAA Class 4 District 5 semifinal between Jefferson City and Kirksville more than Rodney Wilson's long run midway through the second quarter. Wilson took a handoff with the Jays backed up to their 1-yard line and raced 60 yards into Tigers...
Columbia Missourian
CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open
Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone's Burns, Volkart win Class 3 cross country races; Tolton boys take team title
Southern Boone standout Connor Burns showed why he is considered one of the best cross country runners in the nation after reclaiming his title in the Class 3 Cross Country Championship race on Saturday at Gans Creek. The Oregon commit dominated from the gun, winning the race in 15 minutes,...
Columbia Missourian
Boonville's strong red zone defense helps in win against Mexico
Defense was the key to Friday's MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 semifinal game between third-seeded Boonville and second-seeded Mexico, as the Pirates went on the road and won 27-13. The Pirates jumped out to a 13-0 lead as quarterback Colby Caton continued his strong postseason campaign with a 15-yard touchdown...
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks volleyball wins second consecutive state title
Blair Oaks volleyball defeated Pleasant Hill in straight sets (25-15, 25-8, 25-23) to win its second consecutive MSHSAA Class 3 championship Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Aubrey Hardwick and Autumn Bax led the Falcons with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Libby Juergensmeyer dished out 31 assists,...
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks dominates in 71-14 win over North Callaway
Blair Oaks scored 43 points in an electric first quarter as it defeated North Callaway 71-14. After Blair Oaks stopped the North Callaway offense on its opening drive, Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair ran 21 yards for the first touchdown of the game. On the kickoff return, Zach Prenger stripped the ball and returned it for the second touchdown of the game, giving Blair Oaks a 14-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter.
Columbia Missourian
Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament
Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
Columbia Missourian
Following first-drive holes, Missouri’s defense finds the backfield
A 39-yard pass from Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to Barion Brown put Missouri on its heels. Showing out against South Carolina last week, the Tigers fell behind early against a more consistent quarterback in Levis. The Wildcats charged for a touchdown seven plays later, although getting blown up in the...
Columbia Missourian
Dual on the Diamond returns to begin MU wrestling season
Now that the softball team has cleared out , fourth-ranked Missouri wrestling can begin its season hosting Lindenwood in the Dual on the Diamond at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers are in position to build on their outstanding season a year ago, when they went 11-4...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's search for offensive consistency continues in 21-17 loss to Kentucky
It has been difficult to get a complete read on Missouri’s offense this season. There are moments it looks dead in the water with mounting three-and-outs, missed reads and frustrating play-calls. Then, out of nothing, it comes to life with galvanizing receptions, strong runs and momentum-changing touchdowns.
Columbia Missourian
Moberly beats Southern Boone on fourth quarter touchdown
It was a battle of the star receivers as Moberly took down Southern Boone 21-20 in the Class 3 District 5 semifinals. With heavy wind and a bumped-up game time, Moberly wide receiver Derieus Wallace put up over 200 total yards of offense. Southern Boone wide receiver Chase Morris caught 12 receptions for over 130 yards in a game defined by turnovers on downs in opposing territory.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge weathers storm, Hazelwood Central to advance
Ahead by one point, Rock Bridge lined up on the 1-yard line under torrential downpours with less than five minutes remaining in Friday’s MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 semifinal against Hazelwood Central in Columbia. Cooper Myers dove into the end zone to score the Bruins’ first touchdown since the...
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville upsets second-seeded Centralia, advances to district championship
Third-seeded Hallsville upset second-seeded Centralia on its home field 22-8 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals Friday. Hallsville has defeated the Panthers in the semifinal in back to back seasons. Centralia beat Hallsville in the regular season by 12 points, but Hallsville avenged its loss Friday by ending the...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball begins new era under Gates
Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is certain about one aspect of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season. “I’m not going to get ejected, so you guys can stop thinking about that,” Gates joked to a group of reporters at a media event Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
When it rains, it pours
The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
KYTV
Camdenton JROTC Raider team wins National Championship; welcome home parade scheduled Saturday
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camdenton High School JROTC Raider team won a national championship in Georgia this week. Community members will gather to welcome the team home with a parade on Saturday morning. The bus will be escorted from the VFW Post on Route 5 to Laker Pride Road.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball swept by No. 12 Florida
There were no surprises for Missouri in its match against No. 12 Florida on Friday. From start to finish, the Gators dominated the Tigers while relying on their heavy-hitting offense to race to a three-set victory (25-22, 25-17, 25-23). While both teams managed to get their offenses firing on all cylinders from the jump, the Gators' veteran poise won out over the inexperienced Tigers and earned their eleventh conference win of the season and third in a row.
Columbia Missourian
Cole Camp vs. Fayette postponed to Saturday
The MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 semifinals matchup between Cole Camp and Fayette has been postponed to 6 p.m. Saturday at Cole Camp. The game is being moved due to inclement weather. Cole Camp finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and is coming off a 55-28 win over...
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis files for 2 amazing trademarks
Missouri’s kicker has filed for a couple of awesome trademarks. Harrison Mevis filed applications on October 27 for the phrases “THICCER KICKER” and “MONEY MEVIS.”. Those are both nicknames for Mevis, who was a preseason All-American kicker. Mevis is a junior and definitely on the larger...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz comments on controversial penalties, Brady Cook's performance after loss to Kentucky
Eli Drinkwitz lamented the mistakes Missouri made on offense, and the late roughing the punter penalty that went against the Tigers in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers fell to 4-5 and 2-4 in the SEC and next play at Tennessee. There was also a call earlier in the...
