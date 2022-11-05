ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Columbia Missourian

CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open

Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Columbia Missourian

Boonville's strong red zone defense helps in win against Mexico

Defense was the key to Friday's MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 semifinal game between third-seeded Boonville and second-seeded Mexico, as the Pirates went on the road and won 27-13. The Pirates jumped out to a 13-0 lead as quarterback Colby Caton continued his strong postseason campaign with a 15-yard touchdown...
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Blair Oaks volleyball wins second consecutive state title

Blair Oaks volleyball defeated Pleasant Hill in straight sets (25-15, 25-8, 25-23) to win its second consecutive MSHSAA Class 3 championship Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Aubrey Hardwick and Autumn Bax led the Falcons with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Libby Juergensmeyer dished out 31 assists,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Columbia Missourian

Blair Oaks dominates in 71-14 win over North Callaway

Blair Oaks scored 43 points in an electric first quarter as it defeated North Callaway 71-14. After Blair Oaks stopped the North Callaway offense on its opening drive, Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair ran 21 yards for the first touchdown of the game. On the kickoff return, Zach Prenger stripped the ball and returned it for the second touchdown of the game, giving Blair Oaks a 14-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament

Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
HERMANN, MO
Columbia Missourian

Following first-drive holes, Missouri’s defense finds the backfield

A 39-yard pass from Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to Barion Brown put Missouri on its heels. Showing out against South Carolina last week, the Tigers fell behind early against a more consistent quarterback in Levis. The Wildcats charged for a touchdown seven plays later, although getting blown up in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Dual on the Diamond returns to begin MU wrestling season

Now that the softball team has cleared out , fourth-ranked Missouri wrestling can begin its season hosting Lindenwood in the Dual on the Diamond at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers are in position to build on their outstanding season a year ago, when they went 11-4...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Moberly beats Southern Boone on fourth quarter touchdown

It was a battle of the star receivers as Moberly took down Southern Boone 21-20 in the Class 3 District 5 semifinals. With heavy wind and a bumped-up game time, Moberly wide receiver Derieus Wallace put up over 200 total yards of offense. Southern Boone wide receiver Chase Morris caught 12 receptions for over 130 yards in a game defined by turnovers on downs in opposing territory.
MOBERLY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge weathers storm, Hazelwood Central to advance

Ahead by one point, Rock Bridge lined up on the 1-yard line under torrential downpours with less than five minutes remaining in Friday’s MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 semifinal against Hazelwood Central in Columbia. Cooper Myers dove into the end zone to score the Bruins’ first touchdown since the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hallsville upsets second-seeded Centralia, advances to district championship

Third-seeded Hallsville upset second-seeded Centralia on its home field 22-8 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals Friday. Hallsville has defeated the Panthers in the semifinal in back to back seasons. Centralia beat Hallsville in the regular season by 12 points, but Hallsville avenged its loss Friday by ending the...
HALLSVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri men's basketball begins new era under Gates

Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is certain about one aspect of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season. “I’m not going to get ejected, so you guys can stop thinking about that,” Gates joked to a group of reporters at a media event Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

When it rains, it pours

The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri volleyball swept by No. 12 Florida

There were no surprises for Missouri in its match against No. 12 Florida on Friday. From start to finish, the Gators dominated the Tigers while relying on their heavy-hitting offense to race to a three-set victory (25-22, 25-17, 25-23). While both teams managed to get their offenses firing on all cylinders from the jump, the Gators' veteran poise won out over the inexperienced Tigers and earned their eleventh conference win of the season and third in a row.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Columbia Missourian

Cole Camp vs. Fayette postponed to Saturday

The MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 semifinals matchup between Cole Camp and Fayette has been postponed to 6 p.m. Saturday at Cole Camp. The game is being moved due to inclement weather. Cole Camp finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and is coming off a 55-28 win over...
COLE CAMP, MO

