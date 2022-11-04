New leadership committees bring in close to $100 million to governor’s race

California has long been a leader among states, and even countries, in promoting a shift to electric cars, including with its plans to ban the sale of purely gas-powered cars by 2035. But now Californians are voting on a ballot proposal that promises to accelerate that shift even more by taxing the wealthiest Californians to help pay for electric vehicle tax incentives and EV chargers in the state.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO