"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
carolinacoastonline.com
West grad Lewis makes N.C. State Dance Team as a freshman, performs at home football games
RALEIGH — West Carteret can draw some big crowds to its Friday night football games, but Caroline Lewis is performing in front of a much bigger fanbase this fall. The 2022 graduate and former Patriots cheerleader is a member of the N.C. State Dance Team. “The first home game,...
und.com
Irish Fall to NC State in Four
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in a tough four-set battle to NC State on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Purcell Pavilion. After falling in set one, the Irish were able to claim the second set, but fell in sets three and four to the Wolfpack (20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 23-25).
Recruits Reaction: NC State takes down Wake Forest
Recruits react to NC State win over Wake Forest. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriots falter in first round of football 3A state playoffs, lose 28-26 at home to Vance County
MOREHEAD CITY — It is hard for any class of seniors to say goodbye to football, even harder when its last game is decided by two points. That’s what West Carteret’s upperclassmen faced on Friday in a 28-26 loss to Vance County in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
Fayetteville State gets by WSSU, advances to CIAA title game
Fayetteville State moves past an offensively-frustrated WSSU squad on its way to the CIAA title game. The post Fayetteville State gets by WSSU, advances to CIAA title game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will open the regular season Monday night in the Smith Center, hosting UNC-Wilmington. The Tar Heels haven’t dropped a season opener since the 2001-02 season. If you aren’t making the late-night trek to Chapel Hill for the game, here’s how you...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
Predicted scores of 2022-23 Duke games
Entering the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the unpredictability in Durham is off the charts. The season opener against Jacksonville marks the first in 43 years where someone other than Mike Krzyzewski will be commanding the Blue Devils. That new man in charge is 35-year-old Jon Scheyer, who has ...
247Sports
Duke's quick turnaround is exciting to the Blue Devils top recruiting targets
The Mike Elko era at Duke began with a bang back in early September, a 30-0 victory over Temple. The excitement around the program has only grown from there. Following a 38-31 road victory over Boston College on Friday night, the Blue Devis improved to 6-3, earning bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. The six wins are more than the last two seasons combined.
Scarlet Nation
Video: NC State's Darryl Jones gets two touchdowns
NC State senior wide receiver Darryl Jones had two big touchdowns in a big 30-21 victory Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Jones talked about the ability freshman quarterback MJ Morris possesses and how he belies his age of 19 years old. Jones appreciates the youthful energy Morris brings to the squad.
streakingthelawn.com
Everything UVA football’s coaching staff said after the 31-28 loss to North Carolina
After the Virginia Cavaliers fell to 3-6 today against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Wahoo coaching staff addressed the media regarding today’s result and what they saw from the team’s performance. Head Coach Tony Elliott. On the growth he saw from the team today:. “I did [see...
Powerball ticket bought in Cary wins $50K, 7 more big wins across NC as jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson
Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson get their grades. Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson get their grades. Reporter: Keely ArthurProducer: Pritchard StrongProducer: Ashley TalleyPhotographer: Richard AdkinsWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
Work to begin on new bypass around one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing towns
Angier’s population is expected to double in the next five years, as Triangle sprawls outward.
