Holly Springs, NC

Irish Fall to NC State in Four

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in a tough four-set battle to NC State on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Purcell Pavilion. After falling in set one, the Irish were able to claim the second set, but fell in sets three and four to the Wolfpack (20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 23-25).
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
Predicted scores of 2022-23 Duke games

Entering the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the unpredictability in Durham is off the charts. The season opener against Jacksonville marks the first in 43 years where someone other than Mike Krzyzewski will be commanding the Blue Devils. That new man in charge is 35-year-old Jon Scheyer, who has ...
Duke's quick turnaround is exciting to the Blue Devils top recruiting targets

The Mike Elko era at Duke began with a bang back in early September, a 30-0 victory over Temple. The excitement around the program has only grown from there. Following a 38-31 road victory over Boston College on Friday night, the Blue Devis improved to 6-3, earning bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. The six wins are more than the last two seasons combined.
Video: NC State's Darryl Jones gets two touchdowns

NC State senior wide receiver Darryl Jones had two big touchdowns in a big 30-21 victory Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Jones talked about the ability freshman quarterback MJ Morris possesses and how he belies his age of 19 years old. Jones appreciates the youthful energy Morris brings to the squad.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend

North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
