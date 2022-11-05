Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
fox35orlando.com
Gov. DeSantis, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of Election Day
Oviedo, Fla. - Election Day is around the corner and candidates on both sides of the aisle are making stops in Central Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis and fellow republican candidates were at an event in Oviedo Saturday encouraging his supporters to vote. "I look forward to a potentially great night...
fox35orlando.com
Nicole to become hurricane on approach to Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the Florida coast on Wednesday. Portions of Central Florida are under hurricane and tropical storm watches.
Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Growing His Lead Over Charlie Crist
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released by Spectrum News, which shows DeSantis ahead by 12 points. Perhaps the most ominous sign for Crist’s future is the fact that DeSantis had a 25-point lead among Latino voters surveyed in the poll, and DeSantis is 20 points ahead with independent voters. Some analysts credit DeSantis‘ momentum to his management of emergency response efforts after Hurricane Ian.
click orlando
‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations open Monday for some Central Florida residents
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - With the National Hurricane Center monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, many uncertainties remain as to how hard the storm will hit Florida later this week. In preparation for the storm, Flagler County along with Altamonte Springs is opening sandbag locations for residents. Flagler County. Two sandbag locations...
fox35orlando.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties
Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Monday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
click orlando
TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole forecast to become hurricane before hitting Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday about 500 miles from the Bahamas, and computer models show the system becoming a hurricane before hitting Florida, with the Orlando area squarely in its sights. Late Monday morning, Nicole was 495 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, heading north-northwest...
fox35orlando.com
How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week
A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
What are the top races in Central Florida on the November ballot?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The 2022 midterm elections are now upon us with early voting having kicked off in October and Election Day just around the corner on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will cast ballots to decide a number of federal, state, and local offices. They will also vote on three Amendments to the Florida Constitution and some will make choices in county and city amendments and referenda.
News4Jax.com
DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
fox35orlando.com
fox35orlando.com
Tracking the Tropics: All eyes on potential tropical development that could impact Florida
All eyes are on the potential for a tropical system to develop near the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing wind and rain impacts to Florida during that time. Questions remain on timing and intensity, but regardless most models indicate our area will see worsening conditions throughout the week.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical disturbance to impact Florida this week
The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a tropical disturbance that could become a named storm over the next couple of days. Here's a look at the potential impacts it could bring to Florida.
Here’s Why Americans are Moving to Florida
Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
fox35orlando.com
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
fox35orlando.com
Tropics watch: Disturbance in the Atlantic could target Florida next week
ORLANDO, Fla. - A disturbance in the Atlantic has an increased chance of tropical development and forecasters say it could have weather impacts on Florida. The area of low pressure has the potential to become a subtropical or tropical system early next week. As of Sunday, it has a 90% chance of developing over the next five days.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida residents, visitors urged to stay off beaches ahead of storm
Hurricanes have been brewing in the Atlantic over the past week. Although Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin had no impact on Florida, a new disturbance is heating up in the Atlantic — and could possibly impact parts of Florida. With a chance of the storm hitting Florida, officials in...
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida
When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
