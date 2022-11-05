ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gov. DeSantis, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of Election Day

Oviedo, Fla. - Election Day is around the corner and candidates on both sides of the aisle are making stops in Central Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis and fellow republican candidates were at an event in Oviedo Saturday encouraging his supporters to vote. "I look forward to a potentially great night...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Growing His Lead Over Charlie Crist

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released by Spectrum News, which shows DeSantis ahead by 12 points. Perhaps the most ominous sign for Crist’s future is the fact that DeSantis had a 25-point lead among Latino voters surveyed in the poll, and DeSantis is 20 points ahead with independent voters. Some analysts credit DeSantis‘ momentum to his management of emergency response efforts after Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties

Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Monday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week

A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

What are the top races in Central Florida on the November ballot?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The 2022 midterm elections are now upon us with early voting having kicked off in October and Election Day just around the corner on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will cast ballots to decide a number of federal, state, and local offices. They will also vote on three Amendments to the Florida Constitution and some will make choices in county and city amendments and referenda.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues

Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
ORLANDO, FL
Toni Koraza

Here’s Why Americans are Moving to Florida

Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropics watch: Disturbance in the Atlantic could target Florida next week

ORLANDO, Fla. - A disturbance in the Atlantic has an increased chance of tropical development and forecasters say it could have weather impacts on Florida. The area of low pressure has the potential to become a subtropical or tropical system early next week. As of Sunday, it has a 90% chance of developing over the next five days.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida

When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
CHRISTMAS, FL

