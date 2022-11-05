Triple H hypes up the Riyadh audience for Jake Paul’s appearance at the Crown Jewel by aiming direct shots at the Bloodline

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
wrestleview.com
Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia
IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos
During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
Jake Paul Makes Appearance at WWE Crown Jewel, Knocks Out Two Wrestlers in Aid of His Brother Logan
Jake Paul made his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, leading to an altercation with the Uso brothers. Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, made history at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Logan headlined the event against superstar Roman Reigns after only performing in three professional wrestling matches. During the Crown...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Mocks Logan Paul’s ‘Lucky Shot’ After WWE Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and has defeated many opponents. Roman’s most recent opponent was Logan Paul and despite his best efforts, Paul couldn’t get the job done at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event and The Head of the Table decided to mock Logan Paul after the match.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event
Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More on MVP Missing WWE Crown Jewel, Backstage Note on Logan Paul and Roman Reigns
We noted before how MVP did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel to be with Omos as he faces Braun Strowman. A new report from Fightful Select notes that MVP beating by Strowman on Friday’s SmackDown was done to help explain why he won’t be there, and in actuality MVP is a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in the Kingdom.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Paul, The Bloodline and Others Get Involved In the Wild WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, Photos and Videos
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match. The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Reveals Injury After Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce that he is injured. The YouTuber and WWE Superstar revealed he has a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL." Paul noted that the injury happened halfway through his Crown Jewel match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While...
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
ComicBook
John Cena Reacts to Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Performance
Logan Paul's match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday managed to catch John Cena's attention. The 16-time former world champion took to Instagram over the weekend and posted photos of both Paul and The Bloodline, indicating he was giving his seal of approval to both. As always, Cena's posts were made "without explanation, for your interpretation."
Yardbarker
WWE Crown Jewel notes: Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Undisputed Tag Team titles
Here are news and notes stemming from this morning’s WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. PWInsider reported Saturday afternoon that Drew McIntyre had been “extremely sick with the flu” over the last several days. However, he managed to work through the illness, wrestling in the steel cage match against Karrion Kross. McIntyre emerged victorious, climbing down the cage successfully before Kross could escape.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman & Omos Pleased WWE Officials With Their Crown Jewel Match
WWE superstars headed to Saudi Arabia once again for a Crown Jewel premium live event, a part of the 10-year partnership between The Kingdom and WWE to boost tourism and entertainment in the country. WWE officials were quite pleased with the performances of two of its rising talents at this event.
