Over the last 30 years, federal laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (1990) opened the door for more students with disabilities to enroll in college. While statistics show that the 2015-2016 academic year ushered in an increasing number of students with disabilities in higher education, countless students do not inform their university about their disability. Surprisingly, only one-third of students with disabilities reported it to their institution (NCES, 2022). Considering these numbers, perhaps more students would report their disability if they felt assured professors would support them academically. Although technological advancements have provided faculty tools for helping accommodate students with disabilities, there are a few strategies faculty could find useful when designing their courses. Implementing these strategies are not only beneficial for teachers, but they also have the power to ease additional challenges for students pursuing a post-secondary degree with a disability.

15 HOURS AGO