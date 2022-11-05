ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branch, MN

North Branch football earns 1st state football berth with win over Cloquet

County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgF7T_0izUZE6N00

The North Branch football team earned its first berth in the state tournament by pounding Cloquet 34-6 in the Section 7AAAA Championship Game it hosted on Friday, Nov. 4.

The victory means the Vikings, who improved to 8-2 on the season, will advance to the state football tournament for the first time in school history.

The Vikings were never challenged in this contest, scoring twice in the second quarter and then adding three more TDs before Cloquet scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Senior Loghan Croal got the Vikings rolling with a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and senior Preston Peterson added a TD late in that period to make the score 14-0 at halftime.

The pair combined for a North Branch touchdown in the third quarter, but in an unusual way: Croal, a running back, threw a halfback pass to Peterson, the quarterback, and Peterson ran 16 yards for the score on a critical fourth-down play.

Then senior Vinny Boeck took over in the fourth period, scoring on a 68-yard run early in the quarter, then adding a 25-yard TD scamper.

The Lumberjacks avoided being shut out by scoring on a 54-yard touchdown pass late in the game, but North Branch otherwise proved its 40-27 home win over Cloquet in the regular-season finale on Wednesday, Oct. 19 was no fluke.

In its Class AAAA quarterfinal contest, North Branch will face Rocori at Blaine High School on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Rocori, which was ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AAAA in the final state poll, won the Section 8AAAA title with a 22-20 victory over Becker at Monticello on Friday, Nov. 4.

Click here to read Mike Harley's story about the Vikings road win over Hermantown in the Section 7AAAA semifinals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State faces No. 1 Minnesota in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-off Classic

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey travels to Andover, Minnesota to face No. 1 Minnesota in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Face-off Classic on Monday at the Andover Community Center. The Huskies and Gophers will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. CT with the annual benefit game raising awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
North Platte Telegraph

How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'

Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
DULUTH, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

U of M researchers seeking to cut down state's number of car-deer crashes

MINNEAPOLIS -- November is peak time for car-deer crashes in Minnesota. Researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Duluth are on a mission to reduce the number of deer-car collisions on Minnesota roads with a new study happening right now.More than $20 million in insurance claims are filed every year because of car-deer crashes, but experts said that number is higher because many crashes are not reported.The $200,000 study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation aims to make the roads safer, save drivers money and potentially save lives.The study officially started in spring of 2021.Ron Moen, an associate...
MINNESOTA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Combined Unparalleled Craftsmanship with Timeless Elegance, This Impeccably Private Estate in Wayzata, MN Lists for $9.5M

The Estate in Wayzata has been expertly designed for luxurious living and entertaining, now available for sale. This home located at 2825 Little Orchard Way, Wayzata, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 16,078 square feet of living spaces. Call Drew Hueler – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 612-701-3124) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wayzata.
WAYZATA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

"The big day": Minnesotans hit the stands for opening day of deer season

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Deer hunters throughout the state of Minnesota took to the outdoors Saturday for their first chance at taking a shot in 2022.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says close to 400,000 people could try their luck during this year's season. The department is hopeful at least half of them are lucky enough to land at least one deer, reducing the population by 200,000."This is the big day for a lot of Minnesotans," said DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Bob Fashingbauer. "Basically, it's population control. Hunting is the main tool that DNR uses for deer population control."On Saturday, Fashingbauer and...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park

A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Gales of November to return this weekend with strong winds and rain. Snow is possible especially in the Arrowhead

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 4, 2022. The Gales of November have arrived with two periods of strong winds and large waves on Lake Superior this weekend. Conditions will be dangerous on the lake, especially for those with smaller vessels. Always check the forecast before heading out - visit https://www.weather.gov/greatlakes/
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
524
Followers
554
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy