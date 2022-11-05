North Branch football earns 1st state football berth with win over Cloquet

The North Branch football team earned its first berth in the state tournament by pounding Cloquet 34-6 in the Section 7AAAA Championship Game it hosted on Friday, Nov. 4.

The victory means the Vikings, who improved to 8-2 on the season, will advance to the state football tournament for the first time in school history.

The Vikings were never challenged in this contest, scoring twice in the second quarter and then adding three more TDs before Cloquet scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Senior Loghan Croal got the Vikings rolling with a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and senior Preston Peterson added a TD late in that period to make the score 14-0 at halftime.

The pair combined for a North Branch touchdown in the third quarter, but in an unusual way: Croal, a running back, threw a halfback pass to Peterson, the quarterback, and Peterson ran 16 yards for the score on a critical fourth-down play.

Then senior Vinny Boeck took over in the fourth period, scoring on a 68-yard run early in the quarter, then adding a 25-yard TD scamper.

The Lumberjacks avoided being shut out by scoring on a 54-yard touchdown pass late in the game, but North Branch otherwise proved its 40-27 home win over Cloquet in the regular-season finale on Wednesday, Oct. 19 was no fluke.

In its Class AAAA quarterfinal contest, North Branch will face Rocori at Blaine High School on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Rocori, which was ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AAAA in the final state poll, won the Section 8AAAA title with a 22-20 victory over Becker at Monticello on Friday, Nov. 4.

