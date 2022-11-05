Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
daystech.org
Apple’s remaining Lightning devices may all switch to USB-C by 2024
With information that the European Parliament has voted in favor of a brand new rule requiring all new telephones and smaller electronics that use a cable to cost to be geared up with a USB-C port, Apple has a couple of main choices to make. While the brand new rule technically solely applies to new merchandise bought in Europe, it’s prone to have an effect on Apple’s worldwide product line very quickly. While Apple has already switched to USB-C on the Mac and most of its iPads, a number of merchandise nonetheless use the proprietary Lightning port that was launched with the iPhone 5 in 2012, together with the iPhone 14.
Samsung expects Apple to join foldable market in 2024 but not with iPhones
Rumors about Apple launching a foldable device aren’t new. This time, Samsung is preparing for the Cupertino company to join a market that the South Korean firm currently has the lead. While everyone expects a foldable iPhone, Samsung doesn’t think this will be the first Apple device to bend.
daystech.org
iOS 16.1 on iPhone: All the New Features You Should Try Today
Apple’s iOS 16 got here with a ton of recent options when it was launched in September, together with a approach to unsend messages, additional customise your lock display and rather more. Now, iOS 16.1 is right here and brings one other batch of recent options, tweaks and fixes to suitable iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16).
daystech.org
How to Turn Off an Android Phone
Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
daystech.org
Forget iPhone 14, Check These Black Friday Android Deals From Samsung, Pixel, Moto, OnePlus
The offers carry on rolling in, as we roll-up to Black Friday 2022, and we’ll carry on serving to you discover them. Yes, extra early Black Friday offers are actually surfacing, and this time of the cell persuasion. Check out these nice choices from Google, Motorola, Samsung, and extra…
An iPhone 14 could take 4 to 5 weeks to get delivered to you. Here’s why
What effect does delayed iPhone production have on Apple? When will my iPhone 14 be delivered?
These epic infographics show how Microsoft stacks up against Apple, Google, and Amazon
Microsoft is one of the most successful businesses in the world, but how does it stack up against its biggest competitors?
daystech.org
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
daystech.org
Apple might change its ‘Hey Siri’ voice assistant trigger phrase
Switching to a single wake phrase may assist Siri compete with Amazon’s Alexa. American tech big Apple is trying to change Siri’s set off phrase from ‘Hey Siri’, to only ‘Siri’, suggests a brand new report. According to The Verge, the stated report was...
iPhone shipments delayed by COVID-19 lockdown, Apple says
Holiday shopping season has begun, but Apple is warning shoppers that its newest iPhones may not be readily available. Apple said in a news release that COVID-19 restrictions in China have forced the primary factory that assembles the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to operate at “significantly reduced capacity.” Apple warned that customers “will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”
Cult of Mac
How to use the Dvorak keyboard on iPhone
The Dvorak layout is a different way of arranging the 26 letters on the keyboard. Dvorak puts all of the most common letters right on the center row for increased typing speed. It also balances the most common letters across all ten fingers for reducing strain. Physical Dvorak keyboards have been available for computers forever, but finally, you can get it on your iPhone and iPad. Now, you Dvorak aficionados can have a consistent keyboard across all of your devices.
daystech.org
Tips on how and when to use the iPhone screen recording feature
Q: Can you give me examples of why I might use the display recording characteristic on my iPhone?. A: Taking screenshots on our smartphones has develop into a really great tool for quite a lot of causes, like creating an offline copy of an digital airline boarding move or capturing an error message while you need assistance.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro underwhelm in battery life analysis
It seems that Apple's marketing for the iPhone 14 Plus does not always live up to the hype. According to the company, the iPhone 14 Plus offers its 'longest battery life ever', presumably because it combines the battery from the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a lower resolution and slower display. However, DxOMark's battery life analysis suggests otherwise.
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly cuts back iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus orders
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Even as stocks of theiPhone 14 Pro remain constrained, Apple is said to be trimming iPhone 14 orders by up to 3 million. The scarcity of the iPhone 14 Pro, and how production is...
TechRadar
I'm an iPhone user and here's the Black Friday Apple Watch deals I'm hoping for
After years of enjoying my Samsung Galaxy phones, I switched back to the iPhone this year when I purchased my Apple iPhone 14 Pro. I had been using a Garmin Swim 2 fitness band for the summer, and that watch works fine with my new iPhone, but what I really want is to have a watch that matches my phone perfectly. That’s why at the upcoming Black Friday deals event I’m keeping an eye out for Black Friday smartwatch deals on Apple’s wearable, and here are the one I’d prefer.
Engadget
Apple is reportedly working to simplify Siri's trigger phrase
The company wants the digital assistant to respond to "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri." Apple is working to simplify how users interact with Siri, according to . The company has reportedly spent the past few months training the digital assistant to respond to “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.” On the surface, that’s a simple change, but one that Gurman says involves a “significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work.” The reason for that is that a two-word trigger phrase like “Hey Siri” increases the likelihood of the software responding to a request.
daystech.org
$5 million Avatar XPRIZE awarded to NimbRo VR telepresence robot
The robotic accomplished all ten duties in 5 minutes and 50 seconds, incomes it the $5 million grand prize. There have been a variety of attention-grabbing developments occurring on the earth of robotics recently, together with Team NimbRo from the Autonomous Intelligent Systems group on the University of Bonn, Germany, profitable the $5 million Avatar XPRIZE the previous weekend.
Phone Arena
Goodbye, iPhone X! iOS 16 last update for the phone that changed iPhone, Galaxy, Android forever
If a last-minute generosity urge doesn't hit Cupertino, it's safe to say that iOS 16, which was recently released for (all iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8), is the last major OS update iPhone X will receive. I believe it's easy to agree with the claim that...
