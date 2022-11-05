ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live

Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
The Verge

The best early Black Friday deals you can already get

Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness begins? Despite the fact it’s still a few weeks away, many major retailers are already launching early Black Friday sales, making the days leading up to the shopping event an ideal time to avoid the rush.
Engadget

Get Bose Bluetooth sunnies for under $150 and a Google Mesh WiFi system for $133 at Walmart

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If your family has been spending these cooler, earlier nights indoors searching for entertainment, click over to these sales and put the scrolling to an end. We’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you the perfect gifts for a streaming, listening or gaming upgrade. The tech toys on offer right now at jaw-droppingly low prices are so cool your lucky recipient might not even know they exist—Bluetooth sunglasses, say what? If that’s news to you, you’ll be even more shocked by the price, which is under $150—but not for long. Shop the brand's Deals for Days every day through the end of November to impress everyone on your list without emptying your wallet. Your dad might even be excited about his gift for a change.
Android Police

Google wants to give you the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for free

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best Android phones you can buy right now. They look similar to their predecessor, but Google has refined almost every aspect of these phones to deliver an overall better experience. If you have been looking to get your hands on the latest Pixel phones for a while, you can now practically get one for free. As a part of its early holiday deal, Google is offering trade-in discounts of up to $900 on the Pixel 7 Pro and up to $600 on the Pixel 7.
CNN

The best smart speakers of 2022

We've been testing smart speakers for years, reviewing each new iteration as it hits the market, and we've whittled the long list of smart speakers down to the best four.
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
daystech.org

Best coffee maker deals for November 2022

Are you searching for a brand new espresso machine? We discovered deeply-discounted espresso makers and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso, Breville, Sboly, and extra. Whether you’re in search of a single-serve espresso maker, a 4-cup coffee maker, or a mixture espresso and espresso machine with all of the bells and whistles, we scoured main service provider websites to convey you one of the best espresso maker offers. We replace this publish often, so you’ll want to examine again if you’re out there for a brand new java machine!
ZDNet

Miss Prime Day? See the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now

Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
daystech.org

How to Turn Off an Android Phone

Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
daystech.org

How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7

Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
daystech.org

Google Took the Google Duo Icon Away Again

My spouse messaged me on Friday to ask what the app was referred to as that she makes use of on daily basis to name me as a result of she couldn’t discover it. The app she wanted to search out was Google Duo, which was killed off by Google again in August, solely to be introduced again in icon type a few weeks later as a result of individuals (like my spouse) had been nonetheless looking for it.
PC Magazine

Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals

Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
daystech.org

Apple might change its ‘Hey Siri’ voice assistant trigger phrase

Switching to a single wake phrase may assist Siri compete with Amazon’s Alexa. American tech big Apple is trying to change Siri’s set off phrase from ‘Hey Siri’, to only ‘Siri’, suggests a brand new report. According to The Verge, the stated report was...

