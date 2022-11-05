Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: Andor goes viral with these four words
People are going wild for the new Star Wars series, and with good cause too. Andor has consistently proven week in week out that it is the best thing to come from the franchise in a very long time, and Andor episode 9 has sent fans wild on social media.
epicstream.com
The Mandalorian Season 3: Major Villain's Drastic Redesign Reportedly Revealed
I think we can all agree that it feels like forever since we last saw The Mandalorian in action but thankfully, we're only a few months away from his triumphant return, at least that's what the latest release reports are saying. Season 3 promises to be the hit Star Wars show's biggest season yet, with Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze squaring off to determine which between them is the rightful warrior to sit atop the Mandalorian throne.
digitalspy.com
Andor's chilling new Star Wars villain might not be who you think she is
Andor episode 9 spoilers follow. When it comes to the ever-expanding galaxy of Star Wars, big bads like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine reign supreme. Still, that hasn’t stopped Andor from delivering a whole host of vile villains we’d love to see obliterated like Alderaan. The snivelling Syril...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Collider
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4
Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn was fired by Marvel for offensive tweets. Now DC has put him in charge of its superhero movies
DC has been crying out for its own version of Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, and now it has one: a Feige protégé.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Collider
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
A.V. Club
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
Star Wars Unveils First Look, Cast, and Synopsis of New Series ‘The Acolyte’
After Andor concludes in a couple weeks, Star Wars fans have a whole new batch of TV shows to look forward to on Disney+ in 2023 and 2024. There’s a new season of The Mandalorian in the works, as well as a spinoff for Ahsoka Tano, who made her live-action Star Wars debut in the previous season of The Mandalorian. There’s also a very different and very intriguing series called The Acolyte that just went into production in the United Kingdom after years of development.
netflixjunkie.com
Here’s What the Original Witcher, Geralt’s Voice Actor From Games Had Said About Henry Cavill’s Casting in ‘The Witcher’
Fans may or may not have believed in Henry Cavill to be able to play their favorite medieval monster butcher of the Witcherverse flawlessly, the witcher from the games always had faith in him. Although the live-action adaptation of The Witcher series has become a worldwide sensation some three years ago, the fanatics of the games and Andrzej Sapkowski’s books are age old.
thedigitalfix.com
The Matrix star joins cast of Star Wars series
Star Wars and The Matrix are two titans of the science fiction movie genre. While you can argue about the overall quality of these movies, it’s undeniable that they’ve had an incredible impact on pop culture, influencing action movies, video games, and much, much more. Now, though, these...
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
7 best new Prime Video movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
We've picked seven fantastic movies recently added to Prime Video, and the critics agree.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Collider
'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Calls His 'Blood for Dust' Role "Gnarly"
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington is to play a "gnarly" character that is worlds away from Jon Snow, as the actor revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow in the eight-season run of the HBO fantasy series, which concluded its run in 2019. Snow is widely considered an incredibly honorable character. However, in the upcoming action-thriller Blood for Dust, fans should expect to see a completely different side to Harington as he plays Ricky, an antagonist. As revealed in the interview, playing such an off-type character is what drew Harrington to the role in the first place.
Collider
10 Movies Let Down by an Underwhelming Twist, From 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'The Village'
Don't Worry Darling was one of the most controversial films of the year. Drama surrounded the film long before its release, with a rumored feud between star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, missed press events, and even the hilarious Spitgate, with some people believing Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Comments / 0