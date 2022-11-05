Read full article on original website
Nicole could reach hurricane status before landfall in Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the southwestern Atlantic on the morning of Nov. 7, becoming the 14th named storm of the season. It'll bring widespread gusty winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. Hurricane Watches are now in effect for parts of the Bahamas and east coast of Florida. Nicole became...
Sandbag pickup locations as meteorologists track Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA — As meteorologists track Subtropical Storm Nicole following its formation northeast of the Bahamas, Central Florida municipalities have opened up locations where residents can pick up sandbags. Flagler County. "Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations on the barrier island Monday as the two certainties about the...
Central Florida felt a bit cooler in October
Over the past few years, October in Orlando has been much warmer than average. In fact, until this October, the past four Octobers have been one of the top 10 warmest on record in the City Beautiful. That stretch of abnormally warm Octobers came to an end this year. Temperatures...
Menifee is California's first solar- and battery-powered microgrid home community
MENIFEE, Calif. — With their taupe exteriors and xeriscaping, the model homes on Hopscotch Drive look like thousands of others in the Inland Empire. But get up close, and visitors will see they aren’t mere living quarters. They’re a template for resilient living in a future that’s increasingly defined by climate change.
