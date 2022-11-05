Read full article on original website
Cheryl Medeiros
2d ago
Wow, beating up a baby! Tough guy, see how tough you are in prison! Keep sharing so everyone knows his face!
Alleged kidnapping in Aiea area, says HPD
Honolulu Police Department arrested a male aged 24 in Aiea.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for the driver of a sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waimanalo Saturday night. Traffic investigators with the Honolulu Police Department said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo. The sedan was heading westbound when the driver rear-ended the...
Suspect arrested for felony ammo possession
Honolulu Police Department arrested a suspect that was illegally carrying a cartridge of ammunition.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Waianae
According to Honolulu Police Department, a male aged 27 was arrested for suspected attempted murder on Thursday, Nov. 3.
hawaiinewsnow.com
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HPD: Thieves target kupuna in recent robberies
Honolulu police report a 60-year-old man got his arm cut with a knife and his chain stolen in Ewa Beach in broad daylight. Police say, this is just one of the latest incidents in an alarming trend. According to HPD, 36 percent of robberies over the last two weeks in October involved victims 60 and older.
KITV.com
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
Moped accident shuts down Kalaniana’ole Hwy
Honolulu Police said a person is in critical condition after a moped accident.
wbrc.com
GRAPHIC: Man seriously injured in attack on Halloween night: ‘Why would they do this?’
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Hawaii man is recovering after a brutal assault on Halloween night in Waikiki. KHNL/KGMB reports Nui Furtado was with friends and co-workers, celebrating a recent job promotion and taking in the sights and sounds of Halloween before the attack happened. Nui Furtado said he and...
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering. On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki
KAIMUKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were seriously injured Friday afternoon when an SUV crashed into a dialysis facility in Kaimuki. Honolulu EMS officials confirmed a 51-year-old man was in critical condition following the incident. Meanwhile, two men in their 70s — including the driver of the SUV — were in serious condition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Honolulu police said a 29-year-old driver was heading westbound around 12:30 a.m. when he hit the 55-year-old pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
KITV.com
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Electric arc at Iwilei HECO substation seriously injures 2 men
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two men Sunday morning after a possible electric arc at a HECO substation. It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Kuwili Street substation location. EMS said two men, ages 55 and 27, suffered burns to their torso and extremities from the incident. They were...
Vehicle flees scene in accident killing 66-year-old man
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Kalihi that involved a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 2
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
hawaiinewsnow.com
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.
