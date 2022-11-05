Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Detroit News
Wayne County judge rejects Karamo's 'false flag' lawsuit over Detroit voting
A Wayne County judge has denied a request Monday to change Detroit's absentee voting processes ahead of Tuesday's election, ruling that all of the claims advanced in a lawsuit filed by GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law." Additionally, the plaintiffs' initial request...
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Cass Tech dials up defense again in payback win over Southfield A&T
Detroit Cass Tech avenged a 56-54 overtime loss to Southfield A&T in the season opener by earning a 25-14 win in a Division 1 district championship game Saturday afternoon, shutting out standout quarterback Isaiah Marshall and A&T in the second half to get the job done. Cass Tech now has...
Detroit News
Rochester Adams beats Rockford, windy weather to capture Division 1 soccer state title
Comstock Park — The Rochester Adams boys soccer team ended its season on top, beating Rockford, 2-0, in the Division 1 state final on Saturday. “It’s been a long time coming for these guys. They’ve been wanting it for so long,” Adams coach Josh Hickey said. “They came in and had the right mentality to get it. I’m proud of them.”
Detroit News
Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team
James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
Detroit News
Live updates: Michigan responds after special teams gaffe, retakes 14-7 lead
-Q1 1:46: Michigan responds. Set up by a 43-yard run by Blake Corum, it took four tries at the goal line again, but McCarthy scores on a QB sneak. 14-7 -Q1 5:04: Michigan gets one first down, then the drive stalls. Then the punt is blocked by Rutgers and returned for a touchdown. That was an unexpected turn. We're tied at 7.
Detroit News
'Ice man' J.J. McCarthy keeps his cool, doesn't crack in Michigan's latest road test
Piscataway, N.J. — Tennis great Bjorn Borg, the cool, even-tempered Swede, last won a Grand Slam singles title 41 years ago. Michigan sophomore J.J. McCarthy is 19 and maturing as a starter this season. Somehow, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, dipping deep into tennis history, managed to make a connection...
Detroit News
Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings. After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
Detroit News
High winds could cause power outages across Michigan this weekend
High winds could cause toppled trees and power outages in Michigan's Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning, meteorologists and Consumers Energy warned. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. The alert covered a large swath of central and southeast Michigan including Midland, Flint, Owosso, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Lapeer.
Detroit News
Growing Powerball jackpot sparks ticket-buying frenzy at Michigan stores
Metro Detroiters were looking for luck Friday night as another drawing approached for the world-record Lottery jackpot. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since Aug. 3, according to Michigan Lottery. It has climbed to $1.6 billion, the largest in history, with a cash option of $782 million. Customers have been...
Detroit News
Scott Hocking leads trio of Detroit artists in new Cranbrook exhibit
Detroit’s arts scene will be in the spotlight beginning Saturday with a series of exhibitions of powerful displays that include larger-than-life-sculptures, vibrant mixed-media paintings and hyper-realistic still lifes. The Cranbrook Art Museum is showcasing some of Detroit’s best artists, led by a retrospective of work by sculptor and photographer...
Detroit News
Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking
Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Detroit News
Commission races, SMART tax plan among election battles in Macomb County
Macomb County is a battleground county in a battleground state, where local issues including contentious school board elections and a fight for control of the county commission may defy partisan considerations. Republican former President Donald Trump won the state's third most populous county twice, but Democratic Macomb County Executive Mark...
Detroit News
Friday's high school football: Belleville pounds ball on ground in win over Saline
The Belleville-Saline Division 1 district championship game turned out to be better than advertised Friday night with two of the top quarterbacks in the country going head-to-head and Belleville coming out on top, 62-44. Saline four-star junior quarterback CJ Carr, a Notre Dame commit, was brilliant (37-of-54, 395 yards, five...
Detroit News
Detroit man fatally struck on Lodge Freeway
A 44-year-old Detroit man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday while walking on the John C. Lodge Freeway. The Michigan State Police received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday saying the man was walking in the left lane traveling southbound on the freeway and was wearing all black clothing.
Detroit News
Pot, infrastructure repairs on ballot in Wayne County
Two issues that have drawn a lot of attention are a marijuana vote in Taylor, and a water and sewer millage in Grosse Pointe Park. In Taylor, residents will decide whether to repeal a ban on recreational marijuana facilities. The proposal would limit the facilities to industrial-zoned districts and prohibit them from being located within 2,500 feet of other marijuana businesses, schools, churches, libraries and residential areas.
Detroit News
Warren Mott High School closed due to threat
Warren Mott High is closed Monday due to a threat made against the school late Sunday, officials said in a Tweet. Robert Livernois, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent, said in a letter to parents that was tweeted Monday that someone made a threat to bring a gun to school on Snap Chat.
