Romeo, MI

Detroit News

Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

Wayne County judge rejects Karamo's 'false flag' lawsuit over Detroit voting

A Wayne County judge has denied a request Monday to change Detroit's absentee voting processes ahead of Tuesday's election, ruling that all of the claims advanced in a lawsuit filed by GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law." Additionally, the plaintiffs' initial request...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team

James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Live updates: Michigan responds after special teams gaffe, retakes 14-7 lead

-Q1 1:46: Michigan responds. Set up by a 43-yard run by Blake Corum, it took four tries at the goal line again, but McCarthy scores on a QB sneak. 14-7 -Q1 5:04: Michigan gets one first down, then the drive stalls. Then the punt is blocked by Rutgers and returned for a touchdown. That was an unexpected turn. We're tied at 7.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings. After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

High winds could cause power outages across Michigan this weekend

High winds could cause toppled trees and power outages in Michigan's Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning, meteorologists and Consumers Energy warned. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. The alert covered a large swath of central and southeast Michigan including Midland, Flint, Owosso, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Growing Powerball jackpot sparks ticket-buying frenzy at Michigan stores

Metro Detroiters were looking for luck Friday night as another drawing approached for the world-record Lottery jackpot. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since Aug. 3, according to Michigan Lottery. It has climbed to $1.6 billion, the largest in history, with a cash option of $782 million. Customers have been...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Scott Hocking leads trio of Detroit artists in new Cranbrook exhibit

Detroit’s arts scene will be in the spotlight beginning Saturday with a series of exhibitions of powerful displays that include larger-than-life-sculptures, vibrant mixed-media paintings and hyper-realistic still lifes. The Cranbrook Art Museum is showcasing some of Detroit’s best artists, led by a retrospective of work by sculptor and photographer...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking

Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Commission races, SMART tax plan among election battles in Macomb County

Macomb County is a battleground county in a battleground state, where local issues including contentious school board elections and a fight for control of the county commission may defy partisan considerations. Republican former President Donald Trump won the state's third most populous county twice, but Democratic Macomb County Executive Mark...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man fatally struck on Lodge Freeway

A 44-year-old Detroit man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday while walking on the John C. Lodge Freeway. The Michigan State Police received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday saying the man was walking in the left lane traveling southbound on the freeway and was wearing all black clothing.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pot, infrastructure repairs on ballot in Wayne County

Two issues that have drawn a lot of attention are a marijuana vote in Taylor, and a water and sewer millage in Grosse Pointe Park. In Taylor, residents will decide whether to repeal a ban on recreational marijuana facilities. The proposal would limit the facilities to industrial-zoned districts and prohibit them from being located within 2,500 feet of other marijuana businesses, schools, churches, libraries and residential areas.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Warren Mott High School closed due to threat

Warren Mott High is closed Monday due to a threat made against the school late Sunday, officials said in a Tweet. Robert Livernois, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent, said in a letter to parents that was tweeted Monday that someone made a threat to bring a gun to school on Snap Chat.

