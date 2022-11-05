Read full article on original website
Falcons beat Huskies 6-1 at home
Bowling Green State University hockey turned the tables on Michigan Tech, winning 6-1 on Saturday, after losing at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Friday. The Falcons (3-7-0, 2-4-0 in CCHA) won 6-1 over the Huskies (5-3-1, 1-2-1 in CCHA) on Saturday. Contradicting the rowdiness of Friday’s game, the first...
Falcons log season-best attack percentage in three-set sweep over Akron
Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the weekend sweep over the Akron Zips with a three-set victory Saturday. The Falcons logged a season-best .364 attack percentage, registering a mark of .355 or better in each set of the match. The Falcons came back to win the first set in extra points before holding the Zips to 12 points in the second set and 16 in the third.
Falcons see season end on penalty kicks
For the first time since 2017, a team other than Bowling Green State University will win the Mid-American Conference Women’s soccer tournament championship. The Falcons battled Ball State University to a 1-1 draw through regulation and a pair of overtime periods in MAC Tournament semifinal-round action on Thursday night, but the Cardinals advanced via penalty kicks. The match took place at UB Stadium.
Falcons find revenge during Senior Night
The Bowling Green State University swimming and diving team took on Marshall University on Friday, defeating the Thundering Herd 177.5-122.5. The Falcons also recognized seniors Anais Constantinides, Cassidy Daugherty, Taylor Harris, Julia Januszewska, Inbar Mark, Julianna Petrak, and Amber Saxon for their contribution to the team over the course of their careers.
Falcons fight to five set victory over Akron
The Bowling Green State University volleyball team battled the Akron Zips through five sets on Friday at the Stroh Center, capturing a 3-2 victory. The Falcons were able to jump out in front with a first set win, but the Zips came surging back, taking the second and third sets. The Falcons were able to rally from behind to win the fourth set to force a fifth, taking the final set by a 15-11 score.
Elmwood scores 27 unanswered to put away Tinora, 34-15
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood outscored Tinora 27-3 in the second half to win, 34-15, in a Division V regional quarterfinal playoff game Friday. The Royals, 11-1, will get to play their Wood County rivals, Eastwood (12-0) in a regional semifinal next Friday at a site to be determined. Tinora finishes the season 8-4.
Clark, Novinsky finish in upper division at state
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg sophomore Anthony Clark finished 38th in 16:18.8 and Bowling Green junior Aidan Novinsky was 68th out of 178 runners at the Division I state boys cross country meet Saturday. At Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Hilliard Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the individual state championship...
State-bound Perrysburg sweeps Highland
NORWALK — Perrysburg volleyball is heading to the Division I state final four after sweeping Medina Highland, 25-13, 25-20, 26-24, in a regional final Saturday at Norwalk High School. “It’s awesome,” said Perrysburg senior outside hitter Sara Pahl. “We’ve been working hard since this summer, in June. We put...
Perrysburg girls finish 4th at state meet
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg girls cross country was unable to defend its Division I state championship from last year, but a fourth-place finish is the second best in school history. Out of 20 teams qualifying for the meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Mason won the team...
Jackets power their way over Berlin, 24-8
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg jumped to a 24-0 halftime lead, and then held on to defeat Delaware Olentangy Berlin, 24-8, at Steinecker Stadium Friday. In the first half, Perrysburg accumulated 237 total yards, holding the Golden Bears to 37 and the Yellow Jackets held a 16-2 advantage in first downs. Time of possession favored the Yellow Jackets, 18:14 to 5:43.
BGMS’s Novinsky wins Portage Lions Club peace poster contest
Kiera Novinsky’s artwork was selected as the winner of the Portage Lion’s Club Peace Poster contest for 2022. The runner-up was Cole Oberlander. Both are students in Cindy Marso’s art class at Bowling Green Middle School. Approximately 25 students participated in this year’s contest. Students could use...
BGSU researcher helps create process to decompose plastic on demand
After a decade of research, a Bowling Green State University professor has helped create a process to decompose plastic on demand with the help of a chemical found in the extract of a vanilla bean. Jayaraman Sivaguru, distinguished university professor in the BGSU Department of Chemistry, and two professors from...
Local Briefs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Bowling Green domestic violence shelter is among 67 service providers in the state to be awarded $3.6 million to support victims of crime. The Cocoon will receive $54,924. The Cocoon is available to help anyone experiencing abuse 24/7 every day of the year. A trained advocate can be reached by calling 419-373-1730 and selection option 2. All services are provided at no cost.
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
BG woman cited after dogs allegedly bit a jogger
A Bowling Green woman has been cited after her dogs allegedly bit a man. Bowling Green police officers were called to the 400 block of North Summit Street Friday at 10:20 a.m. for a report of a dog bite. Dispatched advised an ambulance was en route. Officers spoke with a...
Wind causes power outage
Firefighters with the Bowling Green Fire Division and public utility workers remove a roof that was blown off Saturday at the electrical substation along Poe Road. Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said that high winds hit the roof and the rubber membrane part rolled backed into the transformer, causing a widespread outage in the northwest part of the city. Crews from Bowling Green electric, fire and the public works division mobilized to get the roof removed and make the repairs, Tretter said. Power was restored before 6:30 p.m. Tretter also credited the Bowling Green Police Division dispatchers with managing a large call volume and the other emergency responses. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
Perrysburg Schools invites public to apply for strategic planning committee
PERRYSBURG — At its Oct. 4 board of education meeting, Perrysburg Schools announced plans to create a Strategic Planning Committee. The mission of the SPC is to renew, build upon, expand and rethink initiatives from the current plan as well as outline new directions. An inclusive and highly effective...
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
Georgia woman indicted for allegedly causing crash on I-75 that injured 11-year-old
A Georgia woman has been indicted for vehicle assault after she allegedly was at fault for an Interstate 75 traffic crash that injured a child. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Lania Shana Treadwell, 25, Decatur, Georgia, for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; two counts endangering children, one a fifth-degree felony and one a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both minor misdemeanors; and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Seeking nominations for Drum Major for Peace Award
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission is seeking nominations for the annual Martin Luther King Drum Major for Peace award. The nominee should exemplify the betterment of peaceful, just and equitable human relations in the BG community and to promote respect for diversity. The nomination form, along with past recipients, can be found at www.bgohio.org/440/Human-Relations-Commission. Nominations are due no later than Nov. 30.
