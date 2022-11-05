Read full article on original website
Dragons Defense Makes Statement in Rout of Indy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Rodney Green Jr. and Ja’Mez Drummer set the tone for the Hutchinson Community College Football team on the sixth play of the game on Saturday at Gowans Stadium. Green’s sack/fumble of Independence quarterback Greg Jones and Drummer’s 25-yard scoop and score was just the first...
🏀 MBB: No. 13 Dragons start cold, finish hot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 13 Hutchinson (3-0) hit a record 18 triples in Tuesday night's opener against Fort Scott. Saturday night in the arena, the Dragons made 16 threes, but started a chilly 1 of 7. NEO (1-2) jumped out to an 11-2 lead on a Hutchinson high-octane offense...
🏈 No. 1 Dragons stifle Pirates
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 1 Hutchinson's defense scored before the offense ever had to take a snap. Independence quarterback Greg Jones dropped back on the first third down of the game and Rodney Green Jr. knocked the ball loose. The ball hit the turf and was reluctantly picked up...
Friday Football Fever: Playoff scores and highlights
It is playoff football time in Kansas! Here are the games KSN is following for the Friday Football Fever playoffs as they come in.
🏀 WBB: No. 9 Dragons breeze by Cardinals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 9 Hutchinson (2-0) opened up the BSN Sports Tip-Off Classic at the Sports Arena Friday night with an 84-48 victory over Mineral Area (1-1). Hutchinson's Mya Williams led all scorers with 21 points. Kali Howard notched her second-career double-double in as many games with 12...
Salina Central hangs on, ends Great Bend’s streak, season
SALINA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing 19-straight games, Great Bend almost seemed impossible to beat the past seven weeks. The Panthers tried some late-game magic one more time but on a cold Friday night in Salina, senior running back Kenyon McMillan and the Mustangs were too much in a 40-35 win.
Former GBHS standout to be inducted into Newman HOF
The three-sport high school athlete is fairly common. Rubi Spray, or Rubi Torres as she was known 11 years ago, was the rare four-sport athlete, running track and cross country, swimming, playing soccer, and cheering for Great Bend High School during a busy career. That work ethic paid off in high school, and as a runner and student at Wichita’s Newman University. In February of next year, Spray will be inducted into the Newman Sports Hall of Fame.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2023 Youth of the Year is coming up Dec. 8 at the Burt
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson will host its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Two chances for rain, eyeing a big cold blast
Winds will be turning around from a warmer direction early this week. Overnight a few more clouds will greet us with a typical fall feeling in the air. Clouds will be on the move Monday as temps warm near average for this time of year. Monday night a few showers...
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperature whiplash, spotty rain chances this week
Calm and clear will be the story overnight, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a breeze out of the south. Sunday will feature a wide spread of temperatures from the upper 50s in northwestern Kansas to the mid-60s for areas in southern Kansas. Sunshine will be the trend as we finish up the weekend.
Chili and Soup Fest is Saturday success
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kiwanis Chili and Soup Fest was back Saturday and the Hutchinson Fire Department won the chili contest downtown. Second place honors went to Salt City Brewery. The Reno County Sheriff's Office was third. On the soup side, first place went to the Reno County Sheriff's...
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
Runners, walkers brave November chill in 1st Salina Crossroads Marathon event
The first Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays is in the books and it was a success!. The qualifier for the Boston Marathon had 817 runners from 30 states registered. “We had an amazing event this year and we are looking forward to continuing to...
McPherson College announces $500M commitment from anonymous donor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson College is now the recipient of the largest gift to a small liberal arts college in U.S. History. On Friday, McPherson College President Michael Schneider announced a $500 million commitment to the college’s endowment. President Schneider made the announcement from the Kansas Leadership Center...
Nature Photographers to hold event in McPherson Nov. 12
MCPHERSON, Kan. —The Great Plains Nature Photographers will be hosting a day-long seminar on Saturday, November 12. The presentation will be held at the Historic McPherson Opera House located at 219 South Main Street in downtown McPherson, KS. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. with the program starting at 9:00 a.m. and concluding by 4:00 p.m.
Plum Creek Elementary to expand parking lot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman said a parking lot expansion project at the district's newest elementary school has to do with unintended consequences of the pandemic. "As you know, with buses, we are not able to bus quite as many students as we used to,"...
