The three-sport high school athlete is fairly common. Rubi Spray, or Rubi Torres as she was known 11 years ago, was the rare four-sport athlete, running track and cross country, swimming, playing soccer, and cheering for Great Bend High School during a busy career. That work ethic paid off in high school, and as a runner and student at Wichita’s Newman University. In February of next year, Spray will be inducted into the Newman Sports Hall of Fame.

