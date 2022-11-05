Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cowboys poised for playoffs with history of failure hovering
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have matched their 6-2 record from a season ago, when they won the NFC East, under more difficult circumstances this year given quarterback Dak Prescott’s thumb injury. A franchise with five Super Bowl titles hasn’t even reached the NFC championship game since the 1995 season and hasn’t made consecutive trips to the playoffs in 15 years. The reality of postseason failure still hangs over a team that lost a wild-card game at home to San Francisco last January. It was the second time in three tries that Prescott and star running back Ezekiel Elliott lost their playoff opener. “It was the first message and it’s a continuous message — handling success is the biggest challenge in this business,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “So it’s up on the wall in the team meeting room for a reason.
How to Watch Purdue Basketball's 2022-23 Season Opener Against Milwaukee on Tuesday
Purdue basketball hosts Milwaukee to open the 2022-23 season at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from the Boilermakers.
Gary's injury provides one more setback for reeling Packers
The Green Bay Packers keep taking hits on and off the field as the three-time defending NFC North champions have watched their playoff chances dwindle to a remote possibility well before Thanksgiving. Green Bay (3-6) has lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, which was Aaron Rodgers’ first year as the starting quarterback. The Packers must try to escape this tailspin without some key players. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, is expected to miss the rest of the season after injuring his right knee Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. “It’s a tremendous loss,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “Not only just from obviously a production standpoint, just, man, he is a guy that just competes at the highest level. He is one of the grittiest guys that’s on this team. And just the effort that he brings on a daily basis is definitely going to be missed.”
Fields' emergence giving Bears hope for brighter future
CHICAGO (AP) — One question loomed as large as a Chicago skyscraper when the Bears began the season. And it looks as though Justin Fields is starting to give them the answer they hoped to received. The former Ohio State star is showing signs he just might be the quarterback to solidify the position. And that by far is the biggest development of the season. The Bears (3-6) passed the halfway point with reason to feel there’s hope, with Fields progressing and the offense starting to put up points at a rate that hasn’t been seen in Chicago in a long time. The encouraging signs were there in a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. “It’s really a joy to see him mature, see him get better and him wanting to improve every single week,” coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.
Comments / 0