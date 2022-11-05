Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man left paralyzed from New Orleans armed robbery seeking justice
A mother and son are calling on the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office to move a juvenile offender to adult court.
Two arrested, accused of burglarizing St. James Parish industrial site
Deputies say early Saturday morning they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Convent industrial site.
fox8live.com
Suspects watched man buy PS5 in New Orleans, broke into his car, stole it immediately, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two men accused of breaking into someone’s car and stealing a PlayStation 5. It happened on Fri., Nov. 4 in the 3900 block of Behrman Place, according to a New Orleans Police Department release. The victim told police he...
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
WWL-TV
Five shootings across New Orleans this weekend; three juveniles among the victims
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a string of shootings that happened across the New Orleans area on Saturday and early Sunday morning. Six shootings occurred in the city in the hours between noon Saturday and just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Victims in three of the shootings were juveniles.
NOLA.com
Family IDs man shot outside New Orleans library, contests police conclusion of suicide
When police arrived at the scene of a shooting outside the East New Orleans Regional Library, on Wednesday afternoon, they first deemed it a homicide. Less than an hour later, they called it a suicide. Relatives of the dead man, Junious Coleman, 28, aren't buying it. They think he was...
NOPD searching for missing person who left medical facility without being discharged
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who went missing from a medical facility in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. Dennis Calabro left the medical facility without being discharged, police said. He was...
wbrz.com
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged with DWI for the third time
GRAND BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – A reckless driver complaint ended with the arrest of Benito Meza, 40, of Houma. Iberville Parish 911 received the call around 4:50 a.m. and a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to spot Meza driving on LA 69. A traffic...
Surge in shootings Saturday in New Orleans
Six shootings from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning have NOPD searching for suspects amid another violent surge. A 14-year-old boy was shot shortly after noon Saturday in Algiers.
brproud.com
Deputies arrest 2 adults, 5 teenagers after fight inside Napoleonville home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fight in Napoleonville Tuesday resulted in injuries and the arrest of seven people. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight took place in a home in the 400 block of Philosopher Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to investigators, two male suspects forced their way into the home and began fighting.
Six robberies across NOLA overnight, one shot
According to the NOPD, five of the six incidents involved weapons and sent one person to the hospital.
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff
Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
Two women shot on Bourbon Street
New Orleans Police say bullets were flying in the French Quarter just after midnight. “Victims heard gunshots and both sustained gunshot wounds, according to an initial police report.
JP Sheriff’s office wants to question group of individuals in video of River Ridge explosion
On Halloween night, a mailbox exploded-- sending shrapnel as far as 60 feet away.
Ascension Parish deputies make another arrest in brutal road rage beating of cancer patient
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another person has been arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the brutal road rage beating of a Prairieville man who is battling cancer. Marlana Stewart, 27, of Zachary was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2. She is facing charges of principal to second-degree...
18-Year-Old M’kya Arnold Killed In A Fatal Crash In Terrytown (Terrytown, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Behrman Highway in Terrytown around 7 p.m. The victim was identified as 18-year-old M’kya Arnold. State police reported Candace Davey, 71, of New Orleans, was driving north in the left lane of the highway when Arnold was waiting in the center turning lane waiting to turn onto Nova Street.
Comments / 0