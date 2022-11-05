ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man charged with DWI for the third time

GRAND BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – A reckless driver complaint ended with the arrest of Benito Meza, 40, of Houma. Iberville Parish 911 received the call around 4:50 a.m. and a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to spot Meza driving on LA 69. A traffic...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Deputies arrest 2 adults, 5 teenagers after fight inside Napoleonville home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fight in Napoleonville Tuesday resulted in injuries and the arrest of seven people. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight took place in a home in the 400 block of Philosopher Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to investigators, two male suspects forced their way into the home and began fighting.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff

Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA

