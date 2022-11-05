Read full article on original website
Meet Rutgers’ Cam Spencer: a competitive ‘animal’ eager to make B1G jump with Scarlet Knights
Talk to just about anyone who knows Cam Spencer well enough, from his family to his coaches and teammates, and the same comment comes up eventually: the guy is as competitive as they come. But ask for a specific moment or memory or story that stands out about his win-at-all-costs mentality and no one can pinpoint one singular instance.
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
No. 15 Caldwell keeps streak going and moves to finals with N2G2 semis win over Ramsey
Harry Boland scored rushing, receiving and defensive touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Caldwell took a 42-7 win over fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 playoffs, in West Caldwell. The Chiefs (10-0) will be making its...
Football: West Orange gets first-ever sectional title bid with overtime win (PHOTOS)
Darnell Grant gets emotional when he thinks about Ron Bligh, West Orange’s now retired athletic director who hired him as head coach in 2019. He promised Bligh four years until the Mountaineers would play for a sectional championship. On Friday, they clinched a spot on that stage for the first time in program history.
Football: Newton rolls past Glen Rock, books spot in N2G2 title game
Running the ball and playing strong defense has long been a trademark for teams that succeed in the postseason. But for Newton, this isn’t a formula just for late-October and November. It is what the program has preached since the start of offseason workouts. It has brought more than...
Stephanie Yakoff of Fort Lee is the NJ.com girls tennis Player of the Year, 2022
By this point, Fort Lee’s Stephanie Yakoff is used to winning. She’s also acquired a ton of awards and accolades inside and outside of high school. And for the third time, Yakoff is the NJ.com Girls Tennis Player of the Year for 2022.
Football: Delbarton takes over early to roll past St. Joe’s in Non-Public A opener
Ryan Trafford rushed in a pair of touchdowns as sixth-seeded Delbarton rolled to a 42-6 win over 11th-seeded St. Joseph (Met.) in the first round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs, in Morristown. Delbarton (5-5) will travel to face third-seeded and No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in the quarterfinals...
No. 3 Westfield outlasts No. 4 Hunterdon Central to win first sectional title since 2001
Westfield has been dreaming of a sectional championship for 21 years, and on Saturday afternoon that dream finally came true. The top-seeded Blue Devils, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied for a 2-1, double-overtime victory over sixth-seeded Hunterdon Central to win their first North 2, Group 4 sectional title since 2001. It was also the first time Westfield had played in a sectional final since 2012. Last year, it lost to none other than Hunterdon Central in the sectional semifinals.
Football: Cedar Grove upsets Wood-Ridge on late touchdown to reach N2G1 final
Fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (9-2) punched its ticket to the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 sectional final with a thrilling 17-10 upset victory over top seeded Wood-Ridge (8-2) on Friday night. Senior Edmund Dakar scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 68-yard pass from sophomore Stephen Paradiso with 43...
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
Football: Mountain Lakes moves on, tops Waldwick in N1G1 semis
Second-seeded Mountain Lakes edged third-seeded Waldwick/Midland Park, 27-21, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 playoffs in Mountain Lakes. The Lakers (9-1) will host fourth-seeded Brearley in the sectional final next week. To get to the championship, Mountain Lakes also beat seventh-seeded Boonton, 35-10....
Phillipsburg football shuts down Paterson Eastside to move to NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 final
All that separated the Phillipsburg football team from a return to a sectional championship game was Paterson Eastside, a defensive force that had held five of its last six opponents to 10 points or less.
North Jersey, Group 4 field hockey quarterfinals recaps, Nov. 4
Ella McLane scored twice to lead ninth-seeded Westfield to a 3-0 upset over top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Montclair, in the quarterfinals of the North, Group 4 tournament in Montclair. Westfield (12-7-1) will face fifth-seeded Phillipsburg in the semifinals on Tuesday. Emma Blake added on a...
Football: No. 16 Union City defeats Westfield in the North 1, Group 5 semifinals
Mark Boyd ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns to lead second-seeded Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 20-14 over third-seeded Westfield in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 tournament, in Union City. After a scoreless first quarter Boyd...
Run-happy West Essex finds satisfaction by other means to top Cranford in N2,G3 semis
West Essex head coach Chris Benacquista made a lot of smart calls Friday night against Cranford, though was probably inaccurate when he cheerfully proclaimed an “ugly win” to his squad as they huddled up on the field at the game’s conclusion. In truth, there was a definite...
Cross-country: Team and individual qualifiers for the Meet of Champions
The 2022 cross-country season nears its end with the best of the best set to compete in the NJSIAA Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park on Saturday. The winner of each group automatically advanced to the M of C’s, while the next eight teams in all groups combined with the fastest total times of the top five runners advanced with a wild card berth.
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Non-Public A semifinals roundup, Nov. 5
Jaiden Reid tallied the game’s only goal as third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep defeated seventh-seeded Paul VI in overtime in the semifinals of the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Jersey City. The Marauders (13-5-2) were able to slow down Paul VI’s high-powered offense as it came into the...
Ramapo comes up with stop when necessary to halt Ridge comeback and advance to North 1, Group 4 final
Ramapo senior linebacker Christian Stettner may have been dealing with a shoulder that had popped out while trying to contain the pounding Ridge running attack, but that did not take anything away from his football IQ. After showing off his toughness by staying in and playing through some pain, Stettner...
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
