Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Deer Hunter Rescued After Hanging Upside-Down in 18-Foot Tree Stand for Hours
Texas law enforcement officers and first responders worked together to rescue a deer hunter stuck upside-down in a climbing tree stand. The hapless hunter was hanging 18-feet in the air, according to the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office. “They saved my life,” the unnamed hunter told local outlet KFDM.
Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO
Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor
Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
PHOTOS: Casper Mountain is a Winter Wonderland
Casper Mountain is showing off in a new white coat. Full disclosure, the wind nearly knocked the photographer and her two year old assistant over, BUT it was worth it!. We were hoping to catch sight of some critters, but were likely the only animals crazy enough to be tromping around in those gusty woods.
Deer Hunting Questions to the Outdoor Writer
Well there we were watching the latest insanity on TV, it could have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians or a Senate Confirmation Hearing, take your pick and somehow here we are looking down the barrel at deer season. Now most of you know deer season is actually going on now, bow season is in or soon will be in most of the states where you loyal readers see these pages.
Mule's Reaction to Spotting a Grizzly Bear in the Backcountry Is Pretty Scary
TikTok user @amanda.caldwell was out in the backcountry with her mule named T-Bone. It was an ordinary and beautiful day with T-Bone taking her through the wooded trail. Or so she thought... T-Bone's amazing hearing luckily came into play. He knew something was off and thankfully he listened to his...
Top 5 Tips for Winter Fly-Fishing in Montana
Top 5 Tips for Winter Fly-Fishing in Montana When the temperature begins to dip and the forecast calls for snow flurries and sunsets before work is over, the last thought for many is," where is my fly rod?” However, some still keep their rods and reels in the car for those days in winter that boast great fishing and solitude on the river. For those that want to...
