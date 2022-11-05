ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

KTRE

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says

DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

INSIDE THE STORM: Athens pawn shop rides out severe weather

TYLER, Texas — Athens Army Navy & Pawn, located 704 W. Corsicana St., was caught in the winds of Friday night's storm. Pawnshop employee Colton Jenkins and his coworker were getting ready to close down shop when the storm hit. Jenkins spoke to CBS19 and described the events. "The...
ATHENS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sulphur Springs Residents Clean up After Severe Storms

Sulphur Springs is over an hour's drive Northeast of Dallas. As the sun rose Saturday, cleanup was already underway. Kaleb McCool lives along FM 1567. Chainsaw in hand, he chopped up fallen limbs and small trees - grateful he and his wife and daughter were safe during the storm. “It...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Trees blocking Smith County roads after severe storms

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Several trees were knocked down after severe storms hit Smith County. Trees are blocking the following roads: CR 294, CR 258, and CR 353 about 1/4 mile north of Highway 271 at FM 724. Officials said people should use caution while driving and try to use different routes. To report a […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Tornado Warning issued for the area…

The Warning Sirens are going off in Sulphur Springs…. There are various reports of a tornado on the ground… Take shelter… There is a Tornado Warning for Hopkins County until 5:15pm… Stay tuned for updates…. Tornado confirmed in the area of Highway 19 and 1567,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
WFAA

Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes

PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

‘Home Free’ Friday Performance Canceled Due To Inclement Weather

Tonight’s performance of Home Free at Navarro College on the Corsicana campus has been canceled due to the ongoing threat of severe weather conditions this evening. The 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 performances are still scheduled as normal. Please be sure to support...
CORSICANA, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX

Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Woman dead after being hit by train in Wills Point

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed in Wills Point after being hit by a train, police said. According to Wills Point Police Chief Aaron Long, they received a dispatch call on Sunday from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding a pedestrian/train crash near Ash Lane (Lybrand Crossing). Officers arrived to find […]
WILLS POINT, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Early Release for Navarro County ISD Students Due To Storms

UPDATE: This is an ongoing story as reports are coming out all Navarro County schools are potentially facing release due to today’s upcoming storm. As a precaution, BGISD has made the decision to release at 1:15 p.m. today due to the potential for severe weather in our area. If your student is a car rider, please pick them up at this time. Buses will be running their regular routes also at this time. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX

