Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
fox4news.com
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says
DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
KLTV
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
INSIDE THE STORM: Athens pawn shop rides out severe weather
TYLER, Texas — Athens Army Navy & Pawn, located 704 W. Corsicana St., was caught in the winds of Friday night's storm. Pawnshop employee Colton Jenkins and his coworker were getting ready to close down shop when the storm hit. Jenkins spoke to CBS19 and described the events. "The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sulphur Springs Residents Clean up After Severe Storms
Sulphur Springs is over an hour's drive Northeast of Dallas. As the sun rose Saturday, cleanup was already underway. Kaleb McCool lives along FM 1567. Chainsaw in hand, he chopped up fallen limbs and small trees - grateful he and his wife and daughter were safe during the storm. “It...
Trees blocking Smith County roads after severe storms
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Several trees were knocked down after severe storms hit Smith County. Trees are blocking the following roads: CR 294, CR 258, and CR 353 about 1/4 mile north of Highway 271 at FM 724. Officials said people should use caution while driving and try to use different routes. To report a […]
Athens Steel Building Corporation damaged in possible tornado
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — As storms moved through East Texas, some places in the Athens area were severely damaged. Extensive damage was reported at the Athens Steel Building Corporation at 900 Northeast Loop 7. Trees have also fallen in the area near the building as well as on County Road 3718, officials told KETK news. […]
Tornado Warning issued for the area…
The Warning Sirens are going off in Sulphur Springs…. There are various reports of a tornado on the ground… Take shelter… There is a Tornado Warning for Hopkins County until 5:15pm… Stay tuned for updates…. Tornado confirmed in the area of Highway 19 and 1567,...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Storms bring rain to the Metroplex, with tornadoes reported in eastern counties
Severe storms spawned a tornado outbreak in parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Much of the Metroplex only saw high winds, rain, and some hail but avoided any tornadoes. Possibly the hardest hit area was in northern Lamar County in and around Paris. In Chicota, about 15 miles northwest of...
HCSO: Fence, Utility Pole At Como-Pickton CISD Damaged By Vehicle
Nov. 5, 2022 – A fence and utility pole at Como-Pickton CISD sustained damages from a vehicle late Saturday night; one person was arrested following the incident, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022, to what was reported as a...
KHOU
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes
PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
navarrocountygazette.com
‘Home Free’ Friday Performance Canceled Due To Inclement Weather
Tonight’s performance of Home Free at Navarro College on the Corsicana campus has been canceled due to the ongoing threat of severe weather conditions this evening. The 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 performances are still scheduled as normal. Please be sure to support...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX
Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter in need of help with cleanup, pet fosters following severe storms
ATHENS, Texas — The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is asking the public for assistance after severe storms ripped through the area Friday evening. Thankfully, the animals are all safe, but the shelter did sustain some damage. According to the shelter, fencing and trees are gone; the shelter sign and...
Police: Woman dead after being hit by train in Wills Point
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed in Wills Point after being hit by a train, police said. According to Wills Point Police Chief Aaron Long, they received a dispatch call on Sunday from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding a pedestrian/train crash near Ash Lane (Lybrand Crossing). Officers arrived to find […]
navarrocountygazette.com
Early Release for Navarro County ISD Students Due To Storms
UPDATE: This is an ongoing story as reports are coming out all Navarro County schools are potentially facing release due to today’s upcoming storm. As a precaution, BGISD has made the decision to release at 1:15 p.m. today due to the potential for severe weather in our area. If your student is a car rider, please pick them up at this time. Buses will be running their regular routes also at this time. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
Tornado warnings possible for Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex during Nov. 4 thunderstorm
Due to anticipated severe weather, the National Weather Service is advising drivers to avoid being on the roads. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An official with the National Weather Service said strong winds are expected during a thunderstorm slated to last from the morning into the evening Nov. 4. National Weather Service...
Comments / 0