ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Animal Charity: Humane agents rescue dogs beaten with shovel

(WKBN) — Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio rescued two dogs after they started fighting at a home, according to its Facebook page. Animal Charity said when it arrived at the home, the two dogs were seriously injured and they found one dog that was dead. The dogs...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Baby boy and two-year-old sister mauled to death by pet pit bulls

A five-month-old baby boy and his two-year-old sister were mauled to death by family pet pit bulls at a home outside Memphis, Tennessee. The boy, Hollace Dean, and his sister, Lilly Jane, were pronounced dead at the scene following an attack on Wednesday (5 October) in Shelby County at around 3.30pm. Their mother, 30-year-old Kirstie Bennard, was also injured in the attack and was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to WMC. Bennard’s uncle by marriage, Jeff Gibson, spoke to USA Today about the gruesome attack, revealing how the mother tried to shield her children. “She put...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Amazon driver dead after dogs viciously attacked him outside Missouri home: police

Police in Missouri are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was found dead, likely by an animal attack.Ray County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Monday after neighbors reported that an Amazon delivery truck had been parked outside the home for several hours.When deputies arrived, they found the truck’s driver dead in the home’s front yard.Fox4 reports that sheriff’s deputies said that the driver had injuries consistent with those one might suffer during an animal attack, and noted that two reportedly aggressive dogs were in the area when they arrived.“Due to the...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
moneytalksnews.com

The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
People

Aviation Museum Discovers Litter of Kittens Born in Historic Plane and Helps Rescue the Cats

North Carolina's Hickory Aviation Museum found a mother cat and her five kittens in the cockpit of a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star plane The Hickory Aviation Museum recently had a litter of surprise visitors. In October, an employee at the North Carolina museum investigated some strange noises they heard coming from one of the museum's planes and found the source to be a cat and her five kittens, per the Charlotte Observer. "Not only do we battle rain, wind, heat, wasps, and birds, one of the cats...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Steps In to Nurse Puppies After 12-Strong Litter Born

Thousands of people have watched the moment a golden retriever steps in to help another dog feed her 12 puppies. The viral TikTok video posted by @scoutslegacygoldens says that her dog Nova, a Pyrenean mastiff, had more puppies than she could handle. More than 194,000 people watched the video that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy