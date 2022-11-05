ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Plan Your Ultimate Guys Getaway in South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Plan a guys getaway to South Carolina’s Old 96 District for the perfect winter retreat for the outdoorsmen in your family! From lakeside camping and shooting sports to local breweries and championship golf courses, everything the boys need for a good time is within close reach in the Old 96 District, encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick in the lower upstate of South Carolina.
Rolling On The Rivers

The Southeast holds some of the oldest and most biodiverse rivers on the planet. Home to everything from marshy coastal creeks to rapid-rippled mountain streams to slow-rolling blackwater rivers, the region is also especially rich in aquatic life, holding more than half the freshwater fish species found in the United States, and more amphibians than any other corner of the country. This means plentiful options for on-the-water adventures. For paddlers keen to embark on a multi-day float, here’s a sampling of some of the Southeast’s wildest water trails.
The Hiking Adventure Guide

When it comes to hiking in the Southeast, there is no better time to take to the trails than in the fall. From the delightful temperatures to the symphony of autumn colors that fills the entire landscape, hikers of all levels have nothing but great choices to make and great experiences to enjoy.
ABOUT

Blue Ridge Outdoors is your guide to fly fishing in the Southeast, moutain biking in the Blue Ridge and adventure travel from the Highlands to the Piedmont.

 https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com

