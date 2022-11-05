Lady Jags' season ends in area round: Top-ranked Highland Park uses fast start to eliminate Flower Mound

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
9-6A Football: Mustangs claim final playoff berth, Eagles close on a high note
Sachse entered last week knowing it had to take care of business on Friday if it had any hopes of making the playoffs. Then, when the threat of inclement weather came into the conversation, the Mustangs had one less day to prepare, as their tilt with North Garland was moved up to Thursday.
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division I Football: Stallions, Wranglers fall in season finales
North Mesquite and West Mesquite knew their seasons would be coming to an end last week, but both still wanted to end the year on a high note. It was not to be, though, as both came up on the short end of the scoreboard as they closed out their 2022 campaigns.
starlocalmedia.com
Tip-off time: Early-season storylines in Collin County girls basketball
As the calendar shifts to November, that means high school basketball season is underway. Girls teams began preseason play on Friday, at last squaring off against someone other than themselves and getting the first chance to put their practice plans into a true game-time setting.
starlocalmedia.com
Three-peat!!: Flower Mound girls win third straight state title; Coppell boys make history
As Flower Mound juniors and sisters, Nicole and Samantha Humphries, approached the finish line in Friday’s Class 6A state cross country championships, they saw they were running side-by-side. Samantha had an idea.
starlocalmedia.com
Taking care of business: Lions sweep Woodrow Wilson in area finals
After last year’s historical run to its first-ever regional tournament, Reedy has been wanting to get back. But the Lions understand they can ill afford to look too far ahead, as every one of their opponents wants the same thing.
starlocalmedia.com
Parish runs wild on Prestonwood with big 2nd half
The Prestonwood Christian football faithful have been treated to many an impressive rushing performance this season, courtesy of the superlative work out of the backfield by senior AJ Sibley. And while Sibley turned in another big game on Friday, eclipsing 200 rushing yards for the fifth time this season, the...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Justin Swaney, the City of Carrollton’s Recreation Supervisor
Justin Swaney is the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where he oversees customer service issues, manages recreation center memberships, supervises a workforce and more. He has held various roles for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, not knowing that this career was something he wanted to pursue until he was in the field.
Gambles Don't Pay Off For McGuire and Red Raiders in Loss to No. 7 Horned Frogs
Texas Tech attempted two fourth-down conversions in its own territory vs. TCU on Saturday and it cost them.
starlocalmedia.com
Artistic opportunities, festive events scheduled in Coppell for the week of Nov. 6
Coppell has a variety of events focused on the arts and the fall season the week of Nov. 6. Take a look at the top five activities to do this week in Coppell.
starlocalmedia.com
Fall activities, holiday events lined up in the Leader communities for the week of Nov. 6
Carrollton and Lewisville have a variety of activities and events to participate in the week of Nov. 6, offering festive opportunities for the community to engage in. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Leader communities this week. Veterans Day celebration.
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
This North Texas restaurant is your go-to spot for some great game-day food
Game days for your favorite team are exciting. But prepping to host your squad on game day brings a world of emotions.
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
starlocalmedia.com
Carnivals, Veterans Day walk scheduled for the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6
The Colony and Little Elm have a wide range of events to bring in the fall season including carnivals, pumpkin workshops, theatre performances, and more. Take a look at the top five events happening in the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6. American Heroes event.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano updates its infrastructure; town hall slated for Nov. 10
Plano is currently revitalizing its roads. Major arterials including west Plano Parkway, Coit Road and Legacy Drive are currently wrapping up overlay construction and are expected to open in about a month.
starlocalmedia.com
Plays, dance-offs, festivals and more! See what's happening in Plano the week of Nov. 6
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 6.
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
KHOU
Tornadoes rip through parts of North Texas
Emergency officials said several homes were damaged during this severe weather, but no deaths have been reported. There were injuries.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jason Shroyer, Director of Public Works for the Town of Little Elm
Jason Shroyer is the Director of Public Works for the Town of Little Elm and has served in a government capacity his entire career. He has been with the Town of Little Elm since April 2019 and when he isn’t working, he spends his time with his family or traveling.
Comments / 0