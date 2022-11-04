Week 11 HS football roundup: Cocoa, Melbourne, Heritage win rivalry games

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

Cocoa and Melbourne won their rivalry games over Rockledge and Eau Gallie, respectively, and the regular season ended Friday in Brevard County.

The FHSAA will announce its playoff brackets on Sunday. Check 321preps.com for those pairings.

All finals: Brevard County high school football Week 11 scoring summaries

Cocoa 28, Rockledge 20

At Cocoa High, the Tigers (6-3) built a three-touchdown lead and held on in the Barbecue Bowl.

Tigers rolling: Improving Cocoa High football building 2022 momentum

Trailing 28-6, Traven Green scored his second rushing touchdown of the game for Rockledge (8-2), and later Bryce Lovett ran in from the 2 to bring the visitors back within a score.

Cocoa expects to be a home team in the Class 2S postseason, while Rockledge remained likely to hold the No. 1 see in Region 3-3S.

Melbourne 13, Eau Gallie 7

Hunter Turner completed a 7-yard pass to Ryan Cabrera in the end zone with 5:35 to play for the go-ahead touchdown, and the Commodores lost a fumble on their next possession, helping the Bulldogs hold on in the neighborhood rivalry.

It was the second year in a row Melbourne won in the series.

After Jay Larson scored on a 3-yard keeper early in the second quarter, Nate Jennings picked up a fumble on an Eau Gallie punt attempt and ran 15 yards to the end zone for Melbourne to tie the game at 7.

Melbourne, now 8-2, will learn Sunday if it was enough to hold on to a home game in the Class 4S playoffs, and Eau Gallie (7-3) appeared headed for a 3S road game.

Heritage 35, Bayside 13

After starting with four losses, the Panthers completed their return to .500 with a road win over the rival Bears.

A punt return for a touchdown in the opening minutes by Adam Muncey got the visitors going, and they led, 35-0, before Bayside scored.

Tayshawn Benson ran for two scores, as did Joseph Tenta, including a 37-yarder.

The 5-5 Panthers and 4-6 Bears will watch Sunday for the possibility of making their respective postseason brackets.

Merritt Island 28, Viera 27

A missed two-point conversion by the Hawks was the difference after Viera scored with 23 seconds to play. Dominick Gentile connected with Ryan Boobar on a 10-yard scoring pass to bring the home team within a point.

We all love Parks: In gesture of kindness, Merritt Island homecoming king hands crown over

The Mustangs (6-4) twice built two-touchdown leads before Viera fought back. The Hawks were unable to avoid an 0-10 season. Yaseen DeReese scored two rushing touchdowns for Merritt Island and caught a pass for 31 yards from Luke Knight for his third score. Knight also hit Jorden Woods from 8 yards out for a touchdown.

Gentile threw three touchdown passes and caught one.

Palm Bay 21, Sebastian River 14

The Pirates finished the regular season 7-3, scoring three unanswered touchdowns after trailing by seven 2:35 before halftime.

Jayden Mobley threw touchdown passes of 77 yards to Noah DiBenedetto and 11 to Taryus Jordan. The latter put Palm Bay in front, 14-7 less than two minutes into the third.

Zach Emery-Foster added a 5-yard run in the fourth. The Sharks dropped to 4-5.

Satellite 68, Space Coast 0

The Scorps evened their record at 5-5 with a home win.

First state champion Vipers: Space Coast wins girls team bowling, Street individual runner-up

Satellite was one spot out of Class 3S bracket position entering the game, trailing Bayside, which lost to Heritage.

Titusville 35, Crescent City 15

The Terriers won their seventh game of the season.

Josiah Allen ran for a 15-yard score and threw a pass to Tamaull Curry for a 30-yard touchdown. Xavian Taylor ran for two touchdowns.

Historic Terriers: Titusville football turnaround under new coach John Holmes

The win likely clinched the No. 7 seed for Titusville in Region 3-2S.

Cocoa Beach 30, Stanton 26

The Minutemen beat the team from Jacksonville in the consolation game of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference's Atlantic League.

An 8-yard run by Mitchell McNeely got Cocoa Beach on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Payton Ellis later scored on a 60-yard kickoff return, and Logan Silvea threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Garber.

The Minutemen (6-3) completed their best since since 2016, when the team went 6-4.

Foundation Academy 27, Holy Trinity 10

Fresh off Monday's clinching of the District 4-1S championship, the Tigers lost the last of their four games in 11 days.

Holy Trinity, now 5-4, will hope to hold on to the second seed in Region 2-1S and the home game that will come with it.

Foundation, from Winter Garden, improved to 6-3.

Hawthorne 52, Astronaut 0

The War Eagles dropped to 2-8 with the road loss.

Hawthorne remained perfect, at 8-0 and should be the No. 1 overall seed in Class 1R.

John Carroll 55, MCC 0

The Hustlers dropped to 2-8 with a loss in Fort Pierce.

John Carroll improved to 8-1.

All-Saints 41, Merritt Island Christian 0

The Cougars completed their season in the SSAC playoffs.

