pcpatriot.com
Cougars come up short in both game and playoff race
Going into Friday, the ramifications were clear. With a win, Pulaski County would most likely make it into the postseason. But with a loss, it would take a series of things to go just right for the Cougars to reach the playoffs. Despite a strong second half rally, it wasn’t to be as the Christiansburg Blue Demons were able to hang on for a 34-31 win over Pulaski County, ending our season at 4-6 for the second consecutive year and finishing one place outside of playoff contention for the second straight year. For the seniors on the team, it ended their careers as Cougars and for most of them, their football careers as a whole. The few days the last game is always hard.
pcpatriot.com
Secrist verbally commits to Indiana State
Pulaski County Lady Cougar Keslyn Secrist has verbally committed to Indiana State to play college basketball for the Sycamores. Indiana State competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. Secrist, a senior this year for the Lady Cougars, finished last season being named on the Class 4 All-State Team. Earlier in last...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
Ga. Tech rallies to slip past Va. Tech 28-27
In his second career start, Zach Pyron threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the final 10
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
techlunchpail.com
Justyn Mutts Suspended For Virginia Tech's Season Opener
Virginia Tech announced today that star forward Justyn Mutts will be suspended for one game due to participating in a "non-NCAA certified event" when he had entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft but hadn't yet decided to pull his name out of it. It's not clear what specific...
247Sports
Virginia Tech Football: TE Daequan Wright burned his redshirt against Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech freshman Daequan Wright has joined a small handful of the Hokies’ 2022 signing class by officially burning his redshirt on Saturday afternoon during Virginia Tech’s home contest against Georgia Tech. The former 247Sports four-star prospect has played in five games during his truefreshmanseason, according to Virginia...
nomadlawyer.org
Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
techlunchpail.com
Postgame Thoughts on Virginia Tech's 28-27 Loss to Georgia Tech
Once again, Virginia Tech found a way to blow a double-digit fourth quarter lead, this time at home to a Georgia Tech team that may be the least talented in the ACC as the Yellow Jackets outscored the Hokies 12-0 in the fourth quarter to win 28-27. This may be...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
WSLS
Patrick Henry recognizes 6 new Hall of Fame Inductees
ROANOKE, Va. – At halftime during the Salem-Patrick Henry football game, the Patriots community recognized the six new inductees into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees included:. -Fayanga Keita (2009 Soccer) -William Ruben Terry (1963 Baseball and Football) -Anthony Brock Newton (2004...
pcpatriot.com
Early voting a popular option in county, across the Commonwealth
Early voting was a popular option again this year for voters in Pulaski County. As of Saturday morning, 2,075 people in Pulaski County had voted early in-person at the Registrar’s Office in Pulaski. Leann Phillips, Director of Elections and General Registrar, said another 1,056 ballots were sent by mail.
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
WDBJ7.com
Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new. “This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc. The previous re-zoning application which...
wfxrtv.com
Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Unusually Warm then Cool
With Sunday’s time change, sunrise for Roanoke is at 6:50 and sunset is at 5:15. Sunday night into Monday morning will be variably cloudy with patchy fog through 8 am. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.
Franklin News Post
New tower goes up in Westlake, but not for broadband as originally planned
Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot evergreen tree behind the former Grand Home Furnishings building. But it won’t do anything to improve wireless internet access in that community, as we originally planned. Instead, internet provider Seiontec is...
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
WSET
Now, Then and Forever: Radford store offers much more than just Hot Wheels
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — The name of this store on Main Street in Radford says it all. This store sells hot wheels of now, then and forever. What started as a way to unload Ralph Stewart's and his sons extensive collection, turned into something much more than either could have imagined.
