Bucks 115, Timberwolves 102: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (8-0) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5) at Target Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 115, Minnesota Timberwolves 102 (Final)

Jim Owczarski

✔️Also, Pat Connaughton spoke for the first time on his calf strain.

He’s trying to be patient ⏳

⛑ No immediate update on Jordan Nwora, but he was iced up postgame.

🗣 MarJon Beauchamp was heard tonight.

Jim Owczarski

Had a chance to catch up with the #Bucks Pat Connaughton, who was named the Offseason @nbacares

Community Assist Award winner for community work.

“My foundation is put in place to put kid’s interests first in the youth athletic world.” (1/2)

Jon Krawczynski

Karl-Anthony Towns said that he thinks the team has come a long way from the first few games:

“Just from that little time, I think we look like a different team. Now I didn’t say we’re the best version of ourselves yet, but we looked like a different team.” – 2:39 AM

Jim Owczarski

Milwaukee #Bucks set franchise record with eighth straight win to start season in Minnesota.

3️⃣0️⃣ career triple-doubles for Giannis.

☄️ from deep (finally)

💪effort vs. Gobert & Towns.

Dane Moore

Karl-Anthony Towns: “I think from the first game or second game watching us and seeing tonight, just from that little time, I think we look like a different team. Now I didn’t say we’re the best version of ourselves yet, but we looked like a different team.” – 2:23 AM

Dane Moore

Karl-Anthony Towns attributed the improved ball movement tonight to more offensive structure and better pace.

“I think it’s more structure than anything… The pace helped a little bit with the ball movement and making life easier for guards and everyone to get to their spots.” – 2:22 AM

Dane Moore

Karl-Anthony Towns when asked what role toggling coverages is playing in early season defensive execution issues:

(The Wolves pretty much ran one PnR coverage last season — the high wall — and this season they are changing coverages more when Gobert is or isn’t on the floor.) pic.twitter.com/Fe81Xo1n3i – 2:18 AM

Dane Moore

Anthony Edwards on the Wolves only having made 31.8% of their 3s through nine games (28th in the league):

“You’ve got to shoot them. You’ve got to shoot. The rainy days are going to end.” – 2:13 AM

Dane Moore

The Wolves have made 31.8% of their 3s, 28th in the NBA.

Kyle Anderson on how the Wolves can overcome poor early-season shooting:

“You can’t pay attention to percentages and all that dumb stuff. Just shoot the ball when you’re open and make the right play. Play basketball.” – 2:11 AM

Dane Moore

Kyle Anderson on how playing some point guard, like he did tonight, helps him get a rhythm: pic.twitter.com/L9uMJy6XJ0 – 2:08 AM

Dane Moore

Kyle Anderson on the ball movement tonight and the poor shooting to start the season:

“We moved the ball decent. Got some good looks. The ball was moving. We looked good offensively, we just didn’t make shots when we needed to. We’ll make shots eventually.” – 2:04 AM

Dane Moore

Chris Finch said Jaden McDaniels getting benched in the 2nd half was about turnovers and getting Kyle Anderson more minutes.

“That’s one thing we have to start doing is narrowing down our rotations. We gotta start figuring out some better lineup combinations out there right now” – 2:02 AM

Dane Moore

Chris Finch when asked about coaching D’Angelo Russell through some early season struggles:

“He and I talked for a while yesterday. He started the game really bright today, and I thought he had a lot of really good looks. And again, just gotta stay confident in that.” – 2:00 AM

Dane Moore

Chris Finch on how to attack teams frequently switching against Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert:

“I want to see us throw it inside to those opportunities. We got a lot of good things out of that – some slips, some dunks, some fouls.” – 1:59 AM

Dane Moore

Chris Finch on Kyle Anderson, who was a +11:

“He kinda makes simple plays, gets off of it. Pretty smart, obviously. Very smart. One of the few guys that was in the positive in the plus-minus category. So good things are happening when he’s out there on both ends of the floor.” – 1:57 AM

Dane Moore

Chris Finch on the Wolves decision-making and unforced errors in the loss to Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/nVw0RxqWb3 – 1:55 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jon Krawczynski

Both KAT and Kyle Anderson said they feel the team getting better.

TOWNS: “We’re in the situation we’re in now, but we are getting better. It’s a long season. If anyone knows, I know. Just going to continue to grind.” – 1:40 AM

Christopher Hine

Karl-Anthony Towns: “I saw us get a little better today as a team and we’re not here for the moral victory, but … there’s some good in this, and there’s some good tape in here we can really use.” – 1:30 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Christopher Hine

KAT, looking at the box score: “There’s a stat here. I can’t say it or I’ll get fined.”

Guessing he was looking at Giannis’ 20 free-throw attempts. – 1:02 AM

Kevin O'Connor

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now averaging 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game while playing elite defense. And Bucks are 8-0 without Khris Middleton. Pretty obvious who’s the MVP right now. – 12:49 AM

Jim Owczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s consecutive 30-point game streak comes to an end, but he records his 30th career regular season triple-double. The #Bucks are 8-0. – 12:44 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Jamal Collier

Bucks beat the T’Wolves 115-102 and improve to 8-0, the best start in franchise history

Milwaukee is the first team since the Warriors in 2015-16 to start the season 8-0, per @ESPNStatsInfo. The Warriors started 24-0 and won a record 73 games that year – 12:38 AM

Eric Nehm

FINAL: Bucks 115, Timberwolves 102

For the first time in franchise history, the Bucks have started the season with an 8-0 record.

Antetokounmpo: 26pts/13reb/11ast

Holiday: 29pts/8reb/6ast

Portis: 18pts/8reb/5ast – 12:38 AM

Jon Krawczynski

That will do it.

Bucks 115, Wolves 102

Wolves couldn’t hit shots, couldn’t make good decisions. That’s going to get you beat by the best team in the league every time. – 12:37 AM

Jim Owczarski

Jim Owczarski

lol a #BucksInSix chant starts in Minnesota. – 12:36 AM

Eric Nehm

MarJon Beauchamp gives Giannis Antetokounmpo his tenth assist. And his 11th assist.

26 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists.

That is his 30th regular season triple-double. – 12:35 AM

Jim Owczarski

Karl-Anthony Towns fouls out with 1:54 to go in the game. He scored 22 points on 9 of 19 shooting. – 12:31 AM

Jim Owczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is checking back in for the #Bucks w/ 4:05 left in regulation. Milwaukee is up 110-99. – 12:24 AM

Dane Moore

This roster construction — and this Bucks matchup specifically — needs more from DLo. – 12:22 AM

Eric Nehm

FYI might be looking like at a double UIOLI night for Budenholzer. Just took a timeout with 4:05 left. He still has another one to use.

Bucks are still up, 110-99. – 12:22 AM

Eric Nehm

That’s a big shot by Portis. Timberwolves were on an 8-0 run and cut it down to single digits.

But Portis hit the fader and the Bucks are up, 110-99. – 12:21 AM

Jim Owczarski

The #Timberwolves pulled it to nine – and Bobby Portis answers with another big bucket for the #Bucks – 12:19 AM

Jim Owczarski

The #Bucks weathered the run by the #Timberwolves and have now stretched the lead back out to 108-91. Antetokounmpo has scored 9 of their last 11 points. – 12:12 AM

Christopher Hine

The Reid block has oinly served to fire up Giannis, who has taken over the last few minutes. He has 9 in the 4th. – 12:12 AM

J. Michael Falgoust

Naz Reid just got his help defense destroyed by Giannis 👀👀👀👀 – 12:10 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Eric Nehm

Phew. That’s a gorgeous baseline spin from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And a BIG two hand slam. – 12:09 AM

Jim Owczarski

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each have four fouls with just under 10 minutes to go in regulation. – 12:08 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

got the bucket ☑️

got the extra point ☑️ pic.twitter.com/pZYDbpSwTm – 12:07 AM

Dane Moore

Six players have checked into the game since DLo subbed out midway through the 3rd (and we’re 2 minutes into the 4th).

Will be interesting to see if Finch goes back to him. – 12:07 AM

Jim Owczarski

The #Bucks led by 22 late in the third quarter. They lead by 9 now with 10:37 to go in regulation. – 12:06 AM

Jon Krawczynski

Naz Reid stuffs Giannis and then dunks. HUGE pop from the crowd. – 12:05 AM

Christopher Hine

Naz Reid block of Giannis then dunk at the other end.GIF. This crowd has life. – 12:05 AM

Eric Nehm

MarJon Beauchamp back in the game to start the fourth quarter. – 12:03 AM

Jim Owczarski

MarJon Beauchamp opens the fourth quarter on the floor with George Hill, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen for the #Bucks. – 12:03 AM

Eric Nehm

For the first time all season, the Bucks are hitting their threes and the results on the offensive end are not surprising.

The Bucks are 16-of-32 from 3 and they lead, 95-84, after three quarters. Jrue Holiday has 29pts/4reb/5ast. – 11:59 PM

Jon Krawczynski

A real Ant drive and dish to Gobert for an and-1 chance. One of the few times we’ve seen that work this season.

Wolves cut it to 95-84 going to the 4th. – 11:59 PM

Jim Owczarski

The #Bucks lose a point, as a Bobby Portis three is now made into a two. #Bucks lead 95-84 with after three quarters. – 11:59 PM

Jim Owczarski

Jordan Nwora was able to get back out on the court after the timeout for the #Bucks. – 11:56 PM

Eric Nehm

That did not look good for Jordan Nwora.

Took a hard fall, with his tailbone taking the brunt of the fall, as he challenged Jaylen Nowell on the break. – 11:53 PM

Jim Owczarski

Jordan Nwora took a nasty spill trying to contest a layup by Jaylen Nowell. He tried to get right up, but had to spend a few more moments on the court before timeout was called.

The #Bucks lead 89-74 with 1:22 to go in the third quarter. – 11:53 PM

Dane Moore

Kyle Anderson running the point is working – 11:52 PM

Jim Owczarski

Milwaukee #Bucks Pat Connaughton wins offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award for community work jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 11:51 PM

Dane Moore

KAT and Bobby Portis get a double technical and the crowd breaks out in a “BOBBY, BOBBY” chant… at Target Center.

Wolves down by 22 – 11:48 PM

Jim Owczarski

Double techs on Bobby Portis and Karl-Anthony Towns…and the Bobby! Bobby! Bobby! chant breaks out. In Minnesota. – 11:47 PM

Eric Nehm

Man, the Timberwolves are so out of sorts.

Bucks up, 78-60, with 5:55 left in the third quarter. – 11:41 PM

Christopher Hine

Wolves allowed a tip in off a missed free throw. It’s that kind of attention to detail this team just lacks. Bucks ahead by 18 and some boos start appearing as Finch calls timeout. – 11:41 PM

Jim Owczarski

Rudy Gobert just took his second three-pointer of the season. It did not go well. – 11:37 PM

Jim Owczarski

Rudy Gobert had zero points at halftime. He’s gotten his first two buckets in the early going here in the third, but the #Bucks lead 71-58. – 11:36 PM

Eric Nehm

Not the prettiest start to the second half, but the Bucks have improved their lead to 13 points.

Bucks up, 69-56, after that Grayson Allen 3 with 9:21 left in the third quarter. – 11:33 PM

Jon Krawczynski

Just really, really poor decisions by the Wolves. The Bucks will eat you alive when you play this way. And guess what, they are. – 11:32 PM

Eric Nehm

Half: Bucks 61, Timberwolves 54

– Holiday 16pts/3reb/3ast

– Antetokounmpo 12pts/7reb/4ast

– Portis 9pts/2reb/2ast

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 124.5

DefRtg: 108.0

Net Rtg: +16.5

ORB%: 21.7%

DRB%: 87.5% – 11:16 PM

Dane Moore

All five Wolves starters with a negative plus-minus in the first half.

Four of five bench players in the positive.

Wolves 54, Bucks 61 at half – 11:14 PM

Jon Krawczynski

Really good play against the press to end the first half. Jaden McDaniels splashes a 3. 61-54 Bucks at the break.

Edwards with 14

KAT 12

Holiday 16

Antetokounmpo 12, 7r, 4a – 11:13 PM

Eric Nehm

Half: Bucks 61, Timberwolves 54 – 11:13 PM

Jim Owczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes right at – and by – Rudy Gobert to draw a foul with 5 seconds left in the first half.

But, Jaden McDaniels hits a three with 2 seconds left.

#Bucks lead 61-54 at the break in Minnesota. – 11:13 PM

Eric Nehm

There’s another MarJon Beauchamp triple. He’s 2-for-3 tonight.

Fired it up on his first possession back in the game here in the second quarter. – 11:08 PM

Jon Krawczynski

Naz Reid has been really good, which is becoming less and less newsworthy – 11:01 PM

Christopher Hine

Wolves are hanging around, just can’t get out of their own way at times. 10 second-chance points for Milwaukee so far. – 11:00 PM

Eric Nehm

That’s a gorgeous no-look dime from Jrue Holiday to Bobby Portis in the dunker. – 10:59 PM

Eric Nehm

Brook Lopez misses. Grayson Allen taps it out to Jrue Holiday. Swings it to Lopez.

And there’s a 3.

Again. theathletic.com/3756662/2022/1… – 10:57 PM

Dane Moore

Naz Reid checks in to start the 2nd, and gets the Giannis matchup — with Rudy Gobert roaming of Bobby Portis to help.

Bucks go on 6-0 run, Finch calls a timeout. Let’s see if they stick with it.

To me, this matchup is just demanding the Wolves play zone. – 10:48 PM

Jim Owczarski

MarJon Beauchamp said he has a lot of confidence in his corner three – that he practices it quite a bit. He was off on his first attempt, makes his second off a Giannis Antetokounmpo feed.

#Bucks are 7-for-11 from distance and lead 40-26. – 10:47 PM

Jon Krawczynski

3s:

MLW: 7-11

MIN: 2-9 – 10:46 PM

Jon Krawczynski

Naz on Giannis to start the 2nd. – 10:44 PM

Eric Nehm

MarJon Beauchamp in here again at the start of the second quarter. – 10:44 PM

Jim Owczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bobby Portis-George Hill-Grayson Allen-MarJon Beauchamp to open the second quarter for the #Bucks – 10:44 PM

Jim Owczarski

Minnesota did not get to the free throw line in the first quarter, but shot 54.5% from the field.

The #Bucks were 5-for-6 from the free throw line. They also had 10 points in the paint and 5 second chance points. – 10:43 PM

Eric Nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 34-26.

Antetokounmpo has 7pts/3reb/2ast. Holiday has 11 points thus far. – 10:41 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR

After the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-26.

Towns leads the Wolves with 9 points on 4-8 shooting. – 10:41 PM

Christopher Hine

The effort was there for the Timberwolves in the first quarter, even if the execution wasn’t at time. They did shoot 55%, but Milwaukee shot 63% in the first. Bucks lead 34-26. Towns with 9, most of those coming with Gobert off the floor. – 10:41 PM

Jim Owczarski

#Bucks lead the #Wolves 34-26 after one quarter. Milwaukee made 5 of its 6 three-pointers in the opening quarter.

Jrue Holiday has 11 points. – 10:40 PM

Jim Owczarski

Compared to the last time the #Bucks were at the Target Center — it’s a decidedly partisan crowd. The #Bucks are getting considerable support. – 10:35 PM

Christopher Hine

After Chris Finch said he thought D’Angelo Russell was lacking a bit of confidence on Tuesday in Phoenix, Russell came out and took 5 shots during his first shift. He took 8 total the other night. – 10:33 PM

Jim Owczarski

Brook Lopez-Wesley Matthews-George Hill-Jordan Nwora-Bobby Portis on for the #Bucks – 10:31 PM

Eric Nehm

The Bucks are 5-of-6 from 3 to start the game.

Me: pic.twitter.com/WaB9RDsepe – 10:29 PM

Jim Owczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo checks out, Brook Lopez checks in to join Holiday-Portis-George Hill and Jordan Nwora with the #Bucks up 25-13. – 10:29 PM

Christopher Hine

Milwaukee = good. – 10:28 PM

Jim Owczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo flashes three fingers and the #Bucks are 4-for-5 from distance to open this one. – 10:27 PM

Jim Owczarski

Bobby Portis checks in for Brook Lopez as the #Bucks sixth man. – 10:25 PM

Andrew Greif

John Wall played a season-low 15 min. in Houston and never left the bench the final 9 of the 4Q. Tonight, he has stayed in since the 6-min mark of the 3Q.

I asked Ty pregame why Norm played the entire 4th in HOU, and he said he was playing the best. Tonight, that’s John. – 10:21 PM

Eric Nehm

Oh. Look at that.

A Brook Lopez tip-out just led to a Grayson Allen 3. theathletic.com/3756662/2022/1… – 10:21 PM

Jon Krawczynski

Holiday misses a 3, Lopez pokes a rebound away from KAT. Allen 3. It’s 6-1 Milwaukee on the boards already. Ominous. – 10:21 PM

Jim Owczarski

The fact the #Bucks have made 2 three-pointers in the first quarter probably makes it one of their better shooting nights of the season. – 10:21 PM

Jim Owczarski

#Bucks – #Wolves pic.twitter.com/w7BmB1DMNS – 10:20 PM

Dane Moore

Matchups

Gobert on Giannis

KAT on Lopez

McDaniels on Allen

Ant on Jrue

DLo on Carter

Lopez on Gobert

Giannis on KAT

Allen on McDaniels

Holiday on Ant

Carter on DLo – 10:19 PM

Eric Nehm

A Giannis Antetokounmpo pull-up jumper following a Jevon Carter steal gets things going in tonight’s game. – 10:16 PM

Christopher Hine

Healthy Bucks contingent in the arena tonight. – 10:11 PM

Jon Krawczynski

LOT of Bucks fans in the arena. – 10:10 PM

Brandon Rahbar

NBA scoring leaders

1. Luka Doncic

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA moved ahead of KD on his day off. – 10:09 PM

Jim Owczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo felt good enough to start tonight vs. the #Timberwolves. Joining him in the #Bucks starting lineup are Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee is looking to set a franchise record with their 8th straight win to open the year. – 9:49 PM

Alex Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (6-of-6 FT) has now made 51 straight free throws (since 10/26 at Milwaukee), marking the second-longest streak of his career (52 straight in March 2010 with Oklahoma City). – 9:39 PM

Jon Krawczynski

Budenholzer says the Bucks expect and are hopeful Giannis will play, but he will go through warmups to test it out first. – 8:33 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Bobby Manning

#Bulls up 51-50 w/ DeMar cooking – 8:32 PM

Chase Hughes

It’s not easy stopping Kevin Durant on any night, but he’s been unstoppable in this game. 24 pts and 8 ast in 23 min. He’s made an incredible 51 straight FTs, so you can’t send him to the line. – 8:27 PM

Jon Krawczynski

Finch says Gobert and Edwards are good to go tonight – 8:17 PM

Christopher Hine

Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are “good to go,” per Chris Finch. They were questionable with illnesses. – 8:17 PM

Dane Moore

Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are IN tonight – 8:16 PM

Clemente Almanza

Aleksej Pokusevski (right shoulder bursitis) is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks – 8:13 PM

Dalton Johnson

Chris Mullin on our @NBCSWarriors pregame show: “Right now, the two best players in the NBA are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. Period. I’m not even gonna waste my time on that.” – 8:13 PM

Dane Moore

In the moment, I was annoyed that Ant waved off the Rudy screen here — and then proceeded to take a fading midrange J.

But live I didn’t notice that Mikal Bridges pre-switches off KAT to Gobert, so as to be able to switch onto Ant if/when Rudy screened for him. Very smart. pic.twitter.com/1blT8ml2aP – 7:30 PM

Jim Owczarski

Target Center is dressed up for tonight’s national broadcast between the #Bucks & #Timberwolves. Scheduled for a 9:10 p.m. tip. pic.twitter.com/xgC7mZRDX6 – 7:30 PM

Alex Schiffer

Look at Joe Harris bringing the ball up and initiating offense. From Joey Bucks to Joey Point Guard. – 7:28 PM

Jonathan Feigen

Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves with an illness. – 6:35 PM

Rob Perez

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned

– Warriors starters OUT

– Dame/Anferno OUT

– Giannis HELL

– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?

– Luka streak ends?

– Russ 6th Man

Massive slate

Talking abt it all the way through the closing bell.

Join us!

📺 https://t.co/44xWnO2KKc pic.twitter.com/X4zEgtjOTr – 6:34 PM

Jim Owczarski

And as for tonight, the #Bucks are on the verge of history with another win.

8️⃣ straight to open the season is on the line.

🔖jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:32 PM

James Edwards III

Casey called Isaiah Stewart the “heart and soul of the team.” Talked about the passion and frustration he showed the other night in Milwaukee when he was fighting for a rebound and the team didn’t get it. “If we had five Isaiahs out there, we’d been in pretty good shape.” – 5:27 PM

