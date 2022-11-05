ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

darientimes.com

An inside look at Week 9 of CIAC football: 8-ball performs magic again

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We don’t talk of gambling in high school football games, for reasons that should be blatantly obvious. Therefore there are no Jimmy ‘The Greek’ or – much more contemporary – Ansonia’s own Stanford Steve-types out there handicapping high school football games. And that's good.
ANSONIA, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton football turns turnovers into TDs in win over Cheshire

SHELTON – For 29 minutes, Shelton was flat in what was a must win game for the Gaels. But over a period of 3:17 in the third quarter and three turnovers later that led to touchdowns, Shelton wiped out a Cheshire lead and knocked off the Rams 34-14 in a key Southern Connecticut Conference football contest at Finn Stadium. Both teams are in the hunt for CIAC Class L berths. Shelton was sixth in the ratings and Cheshire seventh. The top eight teams make the playoffs. Darien is rated eighth.
SHELTON, CT
University of Connecticut

Huskies Beat Kutztown in Final Preseason Tuneup

HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms

SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
SHELTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 29 through Nov. 4

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. 38 Glenarden Road. George Wolf to Chelsea Horblitt. $550,000. 24 Macdonald Road. Joanne A. Karow to Valerie Quarles. $645,000. 19...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

$2.3M Lotto! ticket won in Stratford, remains unclaimed

A jackpot-winning Lotto! ticket was sold in Stratford in Friday night's drawing. The $2.3 million ticket correctly matched the six drawn numbers: 5, 7, 9, 25, 28 and 31. The winning ticket can either be claimed for an annuity over 21 equal payments, or for a cash value of $1,606,034.
STRATFORD, CT
momcollective.com

An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420

This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
HARTFORD, CT
CBS New York

Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors

NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know

2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
EASTON, MA
trumbulltimes.com

Leigh Goodman, Trumbull EMS leader, takes new hospital job

TRUMBULL — After almost four years of leading Trumbull Emergency Medical Services, Leigh Goodman, the organization's chief, is leaving for another job at the end of the year. Goodman, 48, of Fairfield said she's taking the new job — as EMS coordinator for Bridgeport Hospital's Milford Medical Control Region...
TRUMBULL, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think

Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
GREENWICH, CT
therealdeal.com

Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M

Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
NEW HAVEN, CT

