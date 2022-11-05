Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in Bridgeport
Millions in federal aid to boost offshore wind:(Anoop VS/Pexels) The mayor of Bridgeport and a business on the harbor wish to establish Bridgeport as a center for future offshore wind energy projects thanks to federal funding of $10.5 million.
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly
On Tuesday, the results in 187 General Assembly contests will provide a more granular snapshot of Connecticut’s evolving political identity.
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
