Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive
Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
Toys R Us among new shops and restaurants coming to DOCO
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A candy store, a café, a boutique, a nostalgic toy store and more storefronts are coming to DOCO (Downtown Commons). A variety of new tenants signed agreements and expect to open early-to-mid 2023, according to an announcement by DOCO. “We are excited about the considerable...
Fox40
Broderick Jerky Co.
What Broderick Jerky offers is flavors that are not found in your average grocery store. They sell thinly sliced Beef Jerky and recently added Brisket Jerky to their menu. The Hot Cheeto flavor is a customer favorite and its all word of mouth. There are a total of 7 flavors and each one has a following. They have a diverse blend of flavors and are always trying to improve our products. Follow them on their Instagram at @broderickjerkyco_
CBS News
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years
SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
rosevilletoday.com
December Holiday A Craft-y Affair in Roseville at Maidu
Roseville, Calif. – Holiday A Craft-y Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on Dec 3, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours in Roseville kick off at 12:00 noon and continues until 5:00 pm. Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home...
Sacramento Magazine
Tower of Power: Oyster Bar Sacramento
What’s more impressive than a towering platter of fresh seafood? Not much. At the new OYSTER BAR in Natomas, you can order a seafood tower in one of three sizes, evocatively named The Teaser ($58), Getting Wet ($108) and Getting Lucky ($169). The last one comes with eight scallops and clams, a dozen oysters, mussels and shrimp, two lobster tails, a whole crab and a quarter pound of King crab. Put us down for wanting to get lucky.
Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Santa Neighborhood Visiting Schedule 2022 announced
Santa Claus to visit Roseville for pre-Christmas tour. Roseville, Calif. – Santa will be returning to visit Roseville neighborhoods in 2022 during the evenings of December 6,7, 8, 13,14,15. Santa will begin at 6:00pm each night and is routes are expected to last l1 to 1.5 hours in duration.
Fox40
Maidu Native Fair
Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more. Maidu...
Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
KCRA.com
Woman robbed of groceries, wallet in broad daylight in midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who lives in midtown Sacramento said she was robbed in broad daylight, just feet away from her home. Victoria Mapson said this all unfolded last Thursday around 3:00 p.m. Mapson told KCRA 3 she went to a corner store to pick up some ginger ale and bananas because she was not feeling well. On the way home, she said a man came out of nowhere near P and 24th streets in midtown and took her tote bag.
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
Calaveras Enterprise
Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023
McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
Hopeful Sacramentans buy tickets as Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the Powerball hit its highest ever jackpot of $1.6 billion, Sacramento convenience stores and markets were flooded with people grabbing their last tickets ahead of Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20 and Power Play 3. Hervinder Singh, Metro Food...
Fox40
White Party Casting
The All White Party – The Egyptian Experience benefiting the L for Lupus Community Foundation. The event features an Egyptian Market Place where guests can purchase art, clothing,. Henna tattoos, and event memorabilia. Guest will venture through sections each. displaying a unique décor inspired by the theme all leading...
nomadlawyer.org
Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
KTVU FOX 2
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - Officials are looking into the possibility that a meteorite may have destroyed a California home. The house caught fire after several witnesses described a bright ball of light falling from the sky. Dustin Procita was at home in Nevada County, California, with his two dogs...
In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
