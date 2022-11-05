ADM 68, North Polk 42: Two defensive touchdowns push Tigers into Class 3A semifinals

ADEL — Adel-DeSoto-Minburn and North Polk matched up Friday in the Class 3A quarterfinal round with a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line.

These two programs met earlier this season – that time also at ADM’s home stadium – and the host Tigers won that game, 29-20. Friday's game featured even more offense as ADM won 68-42.

In the first quarter, it looked like ADM would walk away with an easy victory, this time in a higher-stakes game.

Brevin Doll started off the scoring with a 28-yard run, but the extra point went wide. North Polk’s Brady Miller, by way of the Comets' offensive line, took the lead midway through the first quarter. ADM followed that with four straight scoring drives to extend its lead to 28-7 with less than five minutes in the first half.

But before the teams headed to the locker room for halftime, North Polk picked up back-to-back touchdowns from Austin Parkins off the arm of Isaac Zoske to bring it back to a one-possession game at the half.

Despite the Comets' ability to bring the score closer at the end of the first half, they couldn’t continue that momentum into the last two quarters. ADM’s defense did their part – and then some – while Doll, Aiden Flora and Cade Morse continued their success from the first half.

By the start of the fourth quarter, the Tigers had pretty much sealed the victory and a trip to the semifinals. North Polk picked up a couple touchdowns late in the game, but it wasn't enough to get past ADM.

"It feels amazing," Doll told the Des Moines Register postgame. "We definitely had some things to iron out and we learned from when we played them last. It was just a huge relief to see all that work that we put in preparing for this game pay off."

Tigers pack a punch with dynamic duo

Quarterback Aiden Flora and Doll are just a match made in heaven on the football field.

It was all Doll early doing what he did best. He had that 28-yard touchdown to start the scoring, and then he set ADM up for success on the next drive. Doll might not have scored the next touchdown – spoiler alert, it was Flora – but he busted out a 75-yard kickoff return that put the Tigers on the 14-yard line.

"It was amazing to be able to set that up and it was a big change of momentum that we were able to force there," Doll said.

Flora added two touchdowns of his own on the ground, including a 74-yard scoring run to give ADM a 25-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Yeah, all of those stats were in the first half alone.

Both players' success continued in the second half, and let's not forget how much Morse contributed on offense, as well. Rain or shine, those guys showed up for the Tigers, and they weren’t going down without a fight.

"We both do such a good job of run mesh and the defense doesn't know which one has it," Doll said of him and Flora's connection. "We're both so much of a threat that if they just key in on one of us, the other one's taking it to the house."

Total team effort from ADM’s defense

There was a lot to like about the Tigers' effort on defense.

Morse, who had a couple scores on offense, played well on the other side of the ball. Vince Benetti blocked a punt that led to a touchdown. Justin Holm was a name that came over the loudspeaker repeatedly.

But no one had a better game than senior linebacker Christian Madison.

His first big play was an interception in the first half. For any defensive player, one pick would be enough, especially in a playoff game. That wasn’t the case for Madison. He grabbed the blocked punt and scored a touchdown for the Tigers.

"We knew we were going for a heavy block," Madison said. "We all just ran up their shield and, I'm gonna be honest, that ball pretty much fell into my hands."

Then, before North Polk had a chance to score again – and after the Comets had just gotten the ball back following an ADM touchdown – Madison grabbed a tipped pass and ran it back 45 yards for his second defensive touchdown of the night.

Oh, and it was his birthday.

The Tigers’ offense would’ve won this game on its own. But Madison certainly made things easier.

North Polk’s offense had some big moments, too

This was the game everyone expected: High-scoring, competitive football between two teams capable of making it through to the semifinal.

North Polk’s offense started off impressive. The Comets' first touchdown was credited to Brady Miller – who did carry the ball – but it was his offensive line pushing him several yards into the end zone that was the difference maker for the Comets on that play.

There were also big touchdown pass plays from Zoske to Parkins to put North Polk back in a position to compete after falling behind early.

In a game where weather can make or break the end result, neither teams' offense gave up and were able to make plays despite the poor conditions.

