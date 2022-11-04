Suns update: Cam Johnson in arena, out Saturday against Trail Blazers with right knee injury

Cam Johnson is out Saturday's game against Portland with a right knee injury he suffered in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers Friday night at Footprint Center.

The Suns didn't provide any further update on Johnson's injury, but sources inform The Republic an MRI has been done on Johnson, results will be soon to follow and that Johnson is at the arena Saturday.

"He's a starter for us," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "It's a tough blow just to see a guy not be in the lineup, that kind of thing, but that happens throughout the season. You just have to make your adjustments."

When asked if the Suns think the injury is serious and about the MRI results, Williams said, "I haven't gone that far until I get an official report."

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted Suns "fear" Johnson has torn the meniscus in his knee.

Cameron Payne (sore left foot) and two-way player Ish Wainright (personal reasons) remain out, but two-way player Duane Washington Jr. will be available after missing Friday's game for personal reasons.

Damian Lillard (right calf strain) and Anfernee Simons (left foot inflammation) remain out while Josh Hart is listed as probable with a right ankle sprain.

Johnson's injury occurred in the first quarter Friday. He didn't return and left Footprint Center using crutches.

Phoenix (6-2) lost, 108-106, on Jerami Grant's jumper at the buzzer. Portland snapped Phoenix's five-game winning streak.

The Blazers (6-2) are the only team to beat the Suns this season.

Johnson averaged 21.3 points in his previous three games. He hit 12 total 3s in the last two games and scored a season-high 29 points in Tuesday's win over Minnesota.

It looked like he might have hurt the knee trying to turn quickly while getting back on defense in transition. After returning to the bench, he went to the locker room on his own power.

Phoenix led 28-25 at end of the first quarter. Johnson was 0-for-2 from the field in five minutes of action. He checked out the game with 6:46 left in the first quarter.

Torrey Craig replaced him at that point.

The Suns came into the game minus Cameron Payne (left foot soreness), but Deandre Ayton returned to action after missing the previous two games with a left ankle sprain.

Ayton finished with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and had eight rebounds.

