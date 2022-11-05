Katie Johnson hopes this result leaves a sour taste within the Tecumseh volleyball program. It now understands what is necessary to earn the ultimate prize. No. 2 Tecumseh had its season end agonizingly short of its first state title. No. 5 Fort Wayne Blackhawk took the Class A state championship in five sets (21-25, 25-13, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5) at Worthen Arena on the Ball State campus.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO