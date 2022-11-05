Read full article on original website
Indiana high school football playoffs schedule: IHSAA 2022 regional matchups
Sectional champions have been crowned, come see who's still standing for next week's IHSAA football regional matchups. Indiana high school football scores:Statewide IHSAA sectional finals winners. CLASS 6A. Carroll (11-0) vs. Lafayette Jeff (9-2) Westfield (7-3) at Hamilton Southeastern (11-0) Cathedral (9-1) at Brownsburg (10-1) Warren Central (6-5) at Center...
WNDU
Friday Night Football: Sectional, district titles up for grabs in Michiana
(WNDU) - The quest for a state championship continued Friday night for some of our local high school football teams here in Michiana!. Teams in Indiana competed for sectional titles, while district titles were up for grabs in Michigan. In the meantime, two 8-player teams from our area faced each other in a regional final.
Indiana high school soccer: Here are the 2022 ISCA all-state teams, players of the year
Noblesville senior Ava Bramblett named Player of the Year. Millers boys coach Ken Dollaske named Coach of the Year. The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association has released its all-state teams for the 2022 season. Here are this year's honorees. State soccer:Championship scores, coverage. GIRLS. Coach of the Year: Angie Lensing, Evansville...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 11/5
Warsaw girls basketball started its season with a tough loss on the road Saturday night, falling 61-47 to Norwell. This marks the fifth straight matchup in the series, which Warsaw now leads 6-5, that the home team has come out on top. It was a tough night offensively for the...
New Prairie claims 4A football sectional title, Northridge next
New Prairie had three first-half interceptions leading to scores to take a 49-14 lead and a second-half running clock to beat Hobart, 49-28, in a Class 4A high school football sectional championship Friday night in Hobart, Ind. New Prairie's big win sets the Cougars, 11-1, up for a regional showdown...
Tecumseh volleyball set a new standard finishing as IHSAA Class A state runner-up
Katie Johnson hopes this result leaves a sour taste within the Tecumseh volleyball program. It now understands what is necessary to earn the ultimate prize. No. 2 Tecumseh had its season end agonizingly short of its first state title. No. 5 Fort Wayne Blackhawk took the Class A state championship in five sets (21-25, 25-13, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5) at Worthen Arena on the Ball State campus.
Indiana Women's Basketball Blows Past Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43
Indiana women's basketball is back! In an exhibition game at the Hall, the Hoosiers tested several different lineups and defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43 on Friday night.
