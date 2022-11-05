ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana high school football playoffs schedule: IHSAA 2022 regional matchups

Sectional champions have been crowned, come see who's still standing for next week's IHSAA football regional matchups. Indiana high school football scores:Statewide IHSAA sectional finals winners. CLASS 6A. Carroll (11-0) vs. Lafayette Jeff (9-2) Westfield (7-3) at Hamilton Southeastern (11-0) Cathedral (9-1) at Brownsburg (10-1) Warren Central (6-5) at Center...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Friday Night Football: Sectional, district titles up for grabs in Michiana

(WNDU) - The quest for a state championship continued Friday night for some of our local high school football teams here in Michiana!. Teams in Indiana competed for sectional titles, while district titles were up for grabs in Michigan. In the meantime, two 8-player teams from our area faced each other in a regional final.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 11/5

Warsaw girls basketball started its season with a tough loss on the road Saturday night, falling 61-47 to Norwell. This marks the fifth straight matchup in the series, which Warsaw now leads 6-5, that the home team has come out on top. It was a tough night offensively for the...
WARSAW, IN
The Courier & Press

Tecumseh volleyball set a new standard finishing as IHSAA Class A state runner-up

Katie Johnson hopes this result leaves a sour taste within the Tecumseh volleyball program. It now understands what is necessary to earn the ultimate prize. No. 2 Tecumseh had its season end agonizingly short of its first state title. No. 5 Fort Wayne Blackhawk took the Class A state championship in five sets (21-25, 25-13, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5) at Worthen Arena on the Ball State campus.
FORT WAYNE, IN

