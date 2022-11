PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brett Berard capped a frantic comeback with an overtime goal as the No. 14 Providence College men's hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to score a 4-3 overtime victory over No. 5 UMass on Saturday night at the Mullins Center. Providence earns five-of-six points on the weekend and sweep the Minutemen for the first time since 2017.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO