Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goblueraiders.com
COLUMN: Four Storylines I’m following this Lady Raiders Basketball Season
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — After two exhibition wins, the Lady Raiders start their 2022-23 campaign tomorrow night in Macon, Ga., taking on the reigning Southern Conference Tournament Champion Mercer Bears at 6 p.m. CT, with TV coverage on ESPN+ and radio coverage on WGNS 101.9 FM / 1450 AM, Smyrna – WGNS 100.5 FM – The Varsity Network App.
goblueraiders.com
2022-23 Lady Raider Season Begins at Mercer
MACON, Ga. – Middle Tennessee women's basketball begins its 48th season Monday night against Mercer. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT inside Hawkins Arena. The game will air on the Blue Raider Network and stream on ESPN+. On The Court. The Lady Raiders return four starters and nine...
UTEP grabs 72-59 exhibition win over Western New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas – In the final preparation opportunity before officially opening the season on Monday, UTEP topped Western New Mexico 72-59 in an exhibition on Saturday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center. Returning starters Avery Crouse and Elina Arike had effective games to lead the Miners, with Crouse pouring in a team-high 17 points on […]
9 Overtime Game of the Week, Playoff Edition: San Angelo Central vs. Eastwood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The bi-district round of the 2022 UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs starts this week. Games start on Thursday and will continue on Friday. One of those games is our 9 Overtime Game of the Week: San Angelo Central vs. Eastwood. It’s a Class 6A Division II bi-district game that […]
Vanderbilt basketball: Commodores to tip off season with in-state showdown against Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt and Memphis will capture a good bit of attention from the college basketball world Monday when they provide arguably the best game on tap for the sport's opening night. On top of that, the two programs sit just three hours apart on I-40 and tout former NBA stars at head coach in Jerry Stackhouse and Penny Hardaway.
El Paso High advances to regional quarterfinals after five-set win over Abilene Wylie
MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High kept their playoff run alive after defeating Abilene Wylie in the Area round of the 2022 UIL Texas high school volleyball playoffs. The Tigers took the victory in five sets (25-16, 14-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-8) over the Bulldogs on Saturday. El Paso high will now face Abilene High […]
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 12 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Gallatin was unable to score during Friday’s game, and Cane Ridge took home...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 80 degrees this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see highs near 80 degrees this week as a high pressure system takes over the area. This high pressure system is expected to take over Monday through Tuesday before a cold front begins to push closer into our area Wednesday.
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
El Paso woman dies when ejected from vehicle that rolls over on I-10 near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 36-year-old El Paso woman was killed early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, when she was ejected from a vehicle that she was a passenger in. El Paso police say at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a Cadillac Escalade driven by 36-year-old Vincent Manuel Soto was driving on Interstate 10 West near […]
WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
WSMV
U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepted some items that were taken to space and were returned to the Naval Medical Research Unit in San Antonio. During a presentation at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan returned a command coin and a logo sticker that he took with him on his nine-month journey on the International Space Station.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 20° drop Friday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s cold front is going to bring in cold, dry air Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. That would be a near 20 degree drop from Thursday’s high of 79 degrees. This cold front is expected to continue bringing...
designboom.com
perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas
Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
Realty Today
Movement Property Group Founder Matt Kirkegaard’s Tips for Agents on Being a Community Advocate
One of the hottest topics for modern real estate agents is becoming a community expert, or advocate, for your local area and your clients. For the uninitiated, this means that you know -and love - the local area where you sell. For example, since you spend time in this area,...
Who’s behind local PAC urging $272 million 3-part bond proposition?
EL PASO, Texas -- With election day on Tuesday, a local political action committee is urging El Pasoans to support a $272 million, three-part bond proposition. We looked into who started the PAC and who's donating to the effort. The group is called the El Paso Progress PAC. They're door-knocking, passing out door hangers, and encouraging voters The post Who’s behind local PAC urging $272 million 3-part bond proposition? appeared first on KVIA.
Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
KVIA
StormTrack Weather: Colder and windy
Good morning, happy Friday! It will be a much colder day today after yesterday's cold front moved through the borderland. Skies will be mainly clear with west-northwest winds increasing to 30+ mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s in Las Cruces and El Paso. If you are going to...
Comments / 0