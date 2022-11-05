Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 timesIngram AtkinsonFairfield, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
foxbangor.com
Hermon falls in overtime to Yarmouth behind hat trick from Ava Feeley
HAMPDEN – Despite trailing 2-0 early on, Yarmouth fought back to tie things in the first half, and would eventually take a 3-2 victory in the second overtime period. Natalie Tardie and Lyndsee Reed got the ball rolling for the Hawks, with Reed’s header in the first half making it a 2-0 Hermon lead.
foxbangor.com
Winthrop outduels MCI in overtime to capture Class C field hockey championship
OAKLAND – The Huskies would strike first, but the Ramblers would strike last- an overtime goal from Madeline Wagner would bring them the Class C field hockey state championship. Ella Bernier got MCI on the board early second half, giving MCI a 1-0 lead in the 3rd quarter. Bella...
foxbangor.com
Lawrence wins program’s first field hockey state championship, 1-0 over Freeport
OAKLAND – Maddie Niles broke the score open in the Class B Field Hockey state championship game, and it was the only goal her Bulldogs would need to take a 1-0 victory and their first field hockey state championship ever. With just over a minute remaining in the first...
foxbangor.com
No. 5 Orono bests No. 2 Stearns to advance to first state championship game since 1994
MILLINOCKET – The Red Riots kept rolling on Friday, building an early lead over No. 2 Stearns/Schenck to advance to the 8-man small championship game, their first Gold Ball game since 1994. No. 5 Orono would build a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, before the Minutemen would fight...
foxbangor.com
Bucksport rides hot first half to Class C Gold Ball win over Maranacook
HAMPDEN – Two early goals for Bucksport gave them the momentum they needed to capture the program’s first ever Gold Ball. Freshman Addison Goss would nail the Bucks’ first goal to make it 1-0 23 minutes into the game. Senior Alyx Frazell would hit the second goal of the first half for the Bucks to make it 2-0 with just over 10 minutes to play until the break.
foxbangor.com
No. 2 Hermon takes big victory over No. 3 Oceanside to advance to second consecutive regional title game
BANGOR – The ground game was key for No. 2 Hermon on Friday night, as they used it to build and maintain their lead over No. 3 Oceanside, taking a 49-28 victory over the Mariners. The Mariners struck first with an Aiden Sergent rushing touchdown, but Hermon would answer...
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
foxbangor.com
Hermon’s Pottle Field referendum question
HERMON– Hermon residents will be voting to decide if funding to renew a athletic field should be approved. Voters previously approved the upgrades in the 2021 primary but with the cost of the project now higher than expected, the school committee and town council decided that voters should have a second chance to decide.
Davis Court Bangor to Close to Traffic Beginning Monday the 7th
A few weeks ago, the story came out that the Bangor YMCA had purchased the 4 properties with houses on Bangor’s Davis Court. And it was followed by the demolition of the first of the houses at 30 Davis Court. Now this announcement from the City of Bangor Friday...
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
foxbangor.com
Bangor Band is Back
BANGOR — New England’s oldest continuous community band is back to indoor performances. After a brief hiatus dues to covid-19 the Bangor band is back in the peaks auditorium at Bangor High School for their Harvest Concert. The Bangor band has a rich history of concerts for the...
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine
An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing
SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
WGME
Police arrest teen for Auburn shootings
AUBURN (WGME)--Auburn Police say they've made another arrest in connection with a pair of shootings in the city. A 15-year-old boy from Lewiston has been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, assault and more for shootings that happened in early October. One was near the Walton School and the...
WGME
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
themainewire.com
Mt. Ararat Makes Parental Signature “Optional” for Name, Gender Changes
Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham has cut parents out of the equation when it comes to students opting to change their names or their gender, according to a document provided by a concerned parent. The “Name Change Form” offers high school students the opportunity to change their name and...
wabi.tv
Officials investigating body found in Parkman
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding after a body was found in Parkman Sunday. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us the death is not considered suspicious. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
